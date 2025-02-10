Lotter added: “It was quite tough with all the waves — you could hardly see where you were going so I was just trying to follow Catherine the whole way.”
Heath’s Kiwi compatriot Louis Clark took to the water in the elite men’s race. The duo had earned their tickets to the Midmar Mile by winning their respective 5km titles at the New Zealand national open water championships, thanks to an arrangement between race director Wayne Riddin and former South Africa national coach Graham Hill, who is now New Zealand’s Olympic coach and also a former winner at Midmar.
Clark, who is a world champion in life-saving, put his ocean swimming skills to good use in the rough conditions, admitting he was grinning broadly when he saw the waves in the dam. He took the challenge to the strong pack of South Africans, surging ahead at the 400m, 800m and 1200m marks to claim the hotspot prizes.
A group of six swimmers were still in contention for the title in the final 400m of the race and it all came down to a frantic final sprint — Clark showing his experience to take the win in 19:07 in one of the closest men’s races in Midmar history.
Henré Louw was runner-up, finishing just two seconds back with Matthew Caldwell third in 19:12.
“I got to about the last gate [1200m] and thought, 'I’m feeling pretty good, I think it’s time to go', so I put the foot down and tried to leave everybody. It worked and I held on for dear life at the end,” Clark said.
Van Rensburg victorious in Midmar debut as Kiwi Clark wins thrilling sprint
For the first time in Midmar Mile history, there was a tie for third in the women’s race
Image: Darren Stewart
Catherine van Rensburg ensured there was a South African winner at this year’s aQuellé Midmar Mile, claiming top honours in the elite women’s race while New Zealander Louis Clark just edged out the local contingent in a thrilling finish to take the men’s title.
Competing in her first Midmar Mile, Van Rensburg led from the start, pulling away from the pack with teammate and lane-mate at Tuks Callan Lotter.
The duo battled choppy conditions to remain in front and it was Van Rensburg, who had reached all three hotspots at the 400m, 800m and 1200m marks just ahead, who made the decisive move in the final metres to cross the finish in 19 minutes 49 to take the title.
Lotter was second in 20:06 and, for the first time in Midmar Mile history, there was a tie for third with 2022 champion Stephanie Houtman and New Zealand swimmer Ruby Heath crossing the finish in exactly the same time of 20:32. Officials were unable to separate them even after reviewing video footage.
“This is my first Midmar race so I’m happy with it,” Van Rensburg said afterwards. “The conditions were a bit choppy but I just pushed through.
“Callan and I are best friends so we swim together the whole time and we just tried to push each other to see how far we could get.”
Gutsy swimmers going the extra mile to make a difference
Lotter added: “It was quite tough with all the waves — you could hardly see where you were going so I was just trying to follow Catherine the whole way.”
Heath’s Kiwi compatriot Louis Clark took to the water in the elite men’s race. The duo had earned their tickets to the Midmar Mile by winning their respective 5km titles at the New Zealand national open water championships, thanks to an arrangement between race director Wayne Riddin and former South Africa national coach Graham Hill, who is now New Zealand’s Olympic coach and also a former winner at Midmar.
Clark, who is a world champion in life-saving, put his ocean swimming skills to good use in the rough conditions, admitting he was grinning broadly when he saw the waves in the dam. He took the challenge to the strong pack of South Africans, surging ahead at the 400m, 800m and 1200m marks to claim the hotspot prizes.
A group of six swimmers were still in contention for the title in the final 400m of the race and it all came down to a frantic final sprint — Clark showing his experience to take the win in 19:07 in one of the closest men’s races in Midmar history.
Henré Louw was runner-up, finishing just two seconds back with Matthew Caldwell third in 19:12.
“I got to about the last gate [1200m] and thought, 'I’m feeling pretty good, I think it’s time to go', so I put the foot down and tried to leave everybody. It worked and I held on for dear life at the end,” Clark said.
Blast from the past: Teen Patricia Butcher slaughters men to become first woman to win Midmar Mile
Louw said it was a “tough race and a lot of fun”.
“My tactic was to go out strong and try to stay in front but Louis had a really good tactic. He stayed in the slip well so it was competitive in tough conditions.”
Earlier, two-time Olympic gold medallist and 2023 Midmar champion Sharon van Rouwendaal decided to swim in the 31-40 age category rather than in the main race, winning easily in 20:15.
There were several milestones celebrated as Gary Albertyn completed his 200th Midmar Mile, winning the men’s 51-60 age category in his 20th mile of the weekend in the process.
Also receiving a rousing welcome on the banks of Midmar Dam was 87-year-old Paul Chalupsky, the oldest finisher of the race, who swam his first mile with his son Oscar, the 12-time world surfski champion and cancer activist.
2025 Midmar Mile results
Top 10 women:
Top 10 men:
Full results here
Midmar Mile media
READ MORE:
Rising swim star Chris Smith faces crossroads over his future
SA swimmers miss out on world champ medals for first time in 20 years
SA's sports stars of 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos