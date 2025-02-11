Last week Sowetan established Royal had not paid their players' salaries in January. A source close to the team also disclosed the players were refusing to return to training until they received their wages, having last trained on January 30. The club also paid December salaries late.
Mkhize put forward an urgent application seeking an order that the Sars curator issue a letter assuring the PSL her club was fit to honour fixtures. However, the North Gauteng High Court struck the matter off the roll.
Taking into consideration Royal players have downed tools and the high court dismissed Mkhize's application, Royal, who last played a game on December 29 when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy away in the league, will not be able to honour fixtures any time soon. That would mean the league will finish the season with 15 teams.
Royal GM Richard Makhoba and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment.
SowetanLIVE
Milford likely to face Sekhukhune as Royal woes deepen
Babina Noko coach Lehlohonolo Seema ready for either opponent in Nedbank Cup last 16
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While it seems likely that Milford FC will get a walkover in their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against beleaguered Royal AM, Sekhukhune United's Lehlohonolo Seema has suggested the uncertainty about who they will face has not disrupted their plans.
Last month, the PSL indefinitely postponed Royal's fixtures after the troubled club was put under SA Revenue Service curatorship because their president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize allegedly owes the national tax collector R40m.
“We're looking forward to the cup game [away on Saturday]. Once you don't know who you will play against, you make sure you get the clips [footage] of both teams,” Seema said.
“You do your homework but we are more focused on ourselves. It's not a headache [Sekhukhune don't know who they'll play]. After the draw was done, we knew what was coming and we had to prepare both ways.”
Last week Sowetan established Royal had not paid their players' salaries in January. A source close to the team also disclosed the players were refusing to return to training until they received their wages, having last trained on January 30. The club also paid December salaries late.
Mkhize put forward an urgent application seeking an order that the Sars curator issue a letter assuring the PSL her club was fit to honour fixtures. However, the North Gauteng High Court struck the matter off the roll.
Taking into consideration Royal players have downed tools and the high court dismissed Mkhize's application, Royal, who last played a game on December 29 when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy away in the league, will not be able to honour fixtures any time soon. That would mean the league will finish the season with 15 teams.
Royal GM Richard Makhoba and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment.
SowetanLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane
‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?
Polokwane to host Bafana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25
‘I’m not going to make this game a final,’ defiant Riveiro says after Pirates’ thumping
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos