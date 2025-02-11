Soccer

Polokwane to host Bafana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Assurances Peter Mokaba Stadium will be in good condition after surface was damaged during a music concert

11 February 2025 - 11:53
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Iqraam Rayners and Bafana Bafana teammates thank the fans after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium in November 2024. The national team play their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Polokwane municipality has made assurances Peter Mokaba Stadium will be ready to host the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Lesotho next month. 

In recent weeks, Limpopo-based Betway Premiership sides Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United did not have access to the 2010 World Cup venue after the surface was badly damaged during a music concert in December. 

The provincial government said it is confident the stadium will be ready to host its first match of the new year when coach Hugo Broos’ charges host their Cosafa neighbours on March 21. 

After the match, Bafana will travel to Benin by charter flight to face the West Africans in a second qualifier a few days later. 

“The match is not only another fixture on the football calendar, it is a momentous occasion for our city, our province and our country as we rally behind our boys in their quest to secure a spot in football’s grandest stage,” said Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba. 

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said: “Hosting the game in Polokwane is a continuation of our commitment to take the team to different parts of the country.

“We hope to see the passionate and packed stadiums we saw in Mangaung, Gqeberha and Cape Town during the team’s unbeaten run in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year. It is Polokwane’s turn to fill up the stadium.”

Bafana are in a strong position in the six team World Cup qualifying group C on seven points from four matches with fellow group leaders Rwanda and Benin. Group powerhouse Nigeria have had a nightmare start and are wallowing in fifth place with three points.

The South Africans, bronze medallists at last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, would like a convincing win against Lesotho to build up their goal difference. A slip-up where Bafana were unable to beat their landlocked neighbours would be a setback to their campaign to be in the Mexico, Canada and the US next year.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

