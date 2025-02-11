Soccer

Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25

The Brazilians lead with 42 points after 15 matches and Bucs are second with 33, though with a game in hand

11 February 2025 - 10:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso during their Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Betway Premiership campaign has just crossed over the halfway mark and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro say it’s too early to talk about who is going to lift the trophy. 

The Brazilians lead the pack with 42 points having played 15 matches and Pirates are a a now sizeable distance behind in second with 33, though they have placed one match less. 

Sundowns increased their lead at the top at the weekend with a fired-up 4-1 thumping of Pirates at Loftus but Cardoso said there is still a long way to go while asking his players to keep their feet on the ground. 

Downs return to league action on Tuesday when they take on TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium looking to increase their lead to 12 points over Pirates, who then would have played two matches less. 

“I keep my feet low because I know my responsibilities and I will not let anyone around me to not take things seriously. Let’s hope I can keep it and we can cope with the responsibilities,” said Cardoso as they turned their attention to TS Galaxy. 

Reflecting the huge win over Pirates, Cardoso urged his players not to be carried away. 

“It was an important win and not a statement win, it is for us to believe more and more. A statement win will be when we win the championship - until then it is just about respect for ourselves,” the coach said. 

Pirates counterpart Riveiro, whose side only return to action on Saturday in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Baroka, agreed there is still a long way to go in the league. 

“We will see after 30 games if we are on the same level, if the difference is bit more or not. This was just one game and these games sometimes can go in different directions. 

“In the first half, Sundowns were better than us but if Deon Hotto converted his chance it could have been a different story in the second half. We survived the first 20 minutes without conceding and the difference is never in one game. 

“Even when we beat them in the Nedbank Cup final, the difference wasn’t that much. Every time these two teams meet, it is a clash and there are a lot of things that are said and done. 

“They were better than us in finding the way in this match despite the circumstances. That was the only difference between the two teams.” 

This week's fixtures

Betway Premiership

  • Tomorrow:
    • TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)

Nedbank Cup second round

  • Wednesday: 
    • SuperSport United v Cape Town Spurs, Lucas Moripe Stadium (7pm)
  • Thursday:
    • Stellenbosch FC v Polokwane City, Danie Craven Stadium (7pm)
  • Friday:
    • Durban City v TS Galaxy, Chatsworth Stadium (7pm)
  • Saturday:
    • Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium (3pm)
    • Orlando Pirates v Baroka, Orlando (3pm)
    • Royal AM/Milford FC v Sekhukhune United, Harry Gwala Stadium/Princess Magogo Stadium
    • Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, FNB Stadium (6pm)
  • Sunday:
    • Mamelodi Sundowns v Home Defenders, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)

