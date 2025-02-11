“Let me not say he didn’t take football seriously. He took it seriously, but there was something missing in him compared to Doctor Khumalo [in terms of drive]. But according to the way I know him, he was better than Doctor when it comes to skill.
“Like myself, that thing sometimes comes that had I joined Chiefs, maybe I could be greater than the Aubrey who was at Pirates. At Chiefs they will give you a stage and if you shine, it is there for life.
“He [Moloi] was a great player, I don’t know how to put it but I have a feeling he was better than Doctor.”
Lekwane took a trip down memory lane about his eventful career that took him from Atteridgeville to big clubs including Pirates and Moroka Swallows.
WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane
‘Sense of Knowledge’ says Kaizer Chiefs superstar Khumalo had more drive but Orlando Pirates legend Moloi had more skill
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
In a statement that is certain to get football lovers talking, former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Aubrey “Sense of Knowledge” Lekwane says his teammate Teboho Moloi was better than Kaizer Chiefs superstar Doctor Khumalo.
Lekwane, a cult figure at Pirates in the 1990s, played with Moloi for many years at the Buccaneers. He believes the son of Bucs great Percy “Chippa” Moloi was more skilful than fan favourite Khumalo.
Moloi and Khumalo were often midfield rivals in Soweto derbies in the 1990s and their styles of play were often compared, though it is the Chiefs star whose career reached greater heights.
Khumalo, who was a crucial member of the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, along with the likes of late national teammate John “Shoes” Moshoeu.
Over the years there has been a debate about who was better between Moloi and Khumalo.
Lekwane said his former teammate was a skilled footballer.
“He was a gifted player, but as a friend he had that small piece that was missing within himself,” said Lekwane, who is a SA Football Association Local Football Association coaching instructor in Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria.
‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?
“Let me not say he didn’t take football seriously. He took it seriously, but there was something missing in him compared to Doctor Khumalo [in terms of drive]. But according to the way I know him, he was better than Doctor when it comes to skill.
“Like myself, that thing sometimes comes that had I joined Chiefs, maybe I could be greater than the Aubrey who was at Pirates. At Chiefs they will give you a stage and if you shine, it is there for life.
“He [Moloi] was a great player, I don’t know how to put it but I have a feeling he was better than Doctor.”
Lekwane took a trip down memory lane about his eventful career that took him from Atteridgeville to big clubs including Pirates and Moroka Swallows.
READ MORE:
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for focus as Galaxy loom
‘I’m not going to make this game a final,’ defiant Riveiro says after Pirates’ thumping
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso slams poor Loftus pitch
Pirates coach has put humbling defeat by Sundowns behind as focus turns to Baroka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos