Soccer

WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane

‘Sense of Knowledge’ says Kaizer Chiefs superstar Khumalo had more drive but Orlando Pirates legend Moloi had more skill

11 February 2025 - 09:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates legend Aubrey Lekwane.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In a statement that is certain to get football lovers talking, former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Aubrey “Sense of Knowledge” Lekwane says his teammate Teboho Moloi was better than Kaizer Chiefs superstar Doctor Khumalo. 

Lekwane, a cult figure at Pirates in the 1990s, played with Moloi for many years at the Buccaneers. He believes the son of Bucs great Percy “Chippa” Moloi was more skilful than fan favourite Khumalo.

Moloi and Khumalo were often midfield rivals in Soweto derbies in the 1990s and their styles of play were often compared, though it is the Chiefs star whose career reached greater heights.

Khumalo, who was a crucial member of the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, along with the likes of late national teammate John “Shoes” Moshoeu.

Over the years there has been a debate about who was better between Moloi and Khumalo.

Lekwane said his former teammate was a skilled footballer.

“He was a gifted player, but as a friend he had that small piece that was missing within himself,” said Lekwane, who is a SA Football Association Local Football Association coaching instructor in Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria. 

