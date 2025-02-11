What a comedown — Galaxy shock Sundowns in Mbombela

Just, just maybe the race to win the 2024-2025 Betway Premiership title is far from over after TS Galaxy shocked champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night, beating them 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

What a comedown for the Brazilians. After the high point of new coach Miguel Cardoso's brief tenure since his appointment in December with a 4-1 dismantling of Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, the chances were there Downs might come down to earth against Galaxy. But they seemed slim to almost non-existent, given the Pretoria giants' metronomic for.

The Rockets saw to it Sundowns came down to earth with a bump.