Soccer

What a comedown — Galaxy shock Sundowns in Mbombela

After Downs thrashed Orlando Pirates, the Rockets saw to it the Brazilians came down to earth with a bump

11 February 2025 - 22:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Just, just maybe the race to win the 2024-2025 Betway Premiership title is far from over after TS Galaxy shocked champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night, beating them 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

What a comedown for the Brazilians. After the high point of new coach Miguel Cardoso's brief tenure since his appointment in December with a 4-1 dismantling of Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, the chances were there Downs might come down to earth against Galaxy. But they seemed slim to almost non-existent, given the Pretoria giants' metronomic for.

The Rockets saw to it Sundowns came down to earth with a bump. 

This was the Brazilians' second defeat in 16 matches and having won the other 14, the seven-time successive champions remain nine points clear on top of the log, though second-placed Pirates might fancy their chances as they have two games in hand. 

Downs dominated the opening minutes with Teboho Mokoena and Lucas Ribeiro coming close to opening the scoring before Galaxy struck on the stroke of half time, much against the run of play.

Galaxy's 22-year-old winger Kamogelo Sebelebele beat Ronwen Williams after exchanging passes with striker Dženan Zajmović inside the area for the 44th-minute strike that shocked the league leaders. Sebelebele did well to put the ball between the legs of Africa's No 1 goalkeeper and in at the near post when many expected him to go far wide.

The goal came as a sucker punch for Sundowns who had the ball and clear chances in the first half and looked on their way to an 11th successive victory.

Though, Galaxy might always have proved a tough nut to crack — they came into the match also unbeaten in 11 league games (six draws and five wins) under coach Adnan Beganović.

Sundowns continued to dominate play in the second half but Galaxy defence stood firm, thwarting as many chances the Brazilians were creating.

Galaxy moved to the fourth spot on 25 points after 17 matches and will take this victory as huge boost ahead of travelling to Durban on Friday, where they will face Motsepe Foundation Championship leaders Durban City in the Nedbank Cup last 16. 

Sundowns, who suffered a first league defeat after going all his first eight matches unbeaten under Cardoso, host amateur side from Limpopo Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday in the Nedbank. 

