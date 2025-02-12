Guardiola cannot explain another late collapse in City’s loss against Real

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had no explanation for yet another late collapse as his team lost 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday to leave their campaign hanging by a thread ahead of the second leg.

Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham struck late to erase City's 2-1 lead, the latter netting the winner in the 92nd minute at the Etihad Stadium where the mood swung from joy to despair.

“We arrived at the last minute with a result and we could not keep it,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“After 2-1, it has happened in many games, against Feyenoord in the Champions League [City led 3-0 in the 74th minute but were held to 3-3], against Brentford in the Premier League, against Manchester United; many games we give away at the end.”