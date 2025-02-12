Cardoso said Galaxy were aggressive on the counterattack.
“This game has nothing to do with the previous one [against Pirates]. We wanted to start strong in the first half.
“We had the energy to deal with their counterattacks, which is difficult because they are aggressive.
“In the second half we were low on batteries, It was difficult despite our intention to make good decisions and it was difficult to do things with high levels of fatigue.”
There is little time to rest for Sundowns as they turn attention to the Nedbank Cup last 16, where they take on ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Cardoso took the Rockets setback on the chin and vowed Downs would rebound stronger.
“It is important to recover the players and take them to being in better condition for the weekend. We want the players to recover emotionally from this setback and we will come back stronger for sure.”
‘Inhumane’ to play fourth match in 10 days, 72 hours after last: Cardoso after Rockets bomb Sundowns
Coach started loss to Galaxy with best possible line-up made up of front-line stars
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questioned the scheduling of the first Betway Premiership defeat his team suffered in his brief tenure, 1-0 to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
The tough away game against a side that had gone 13 league and cup matches unbeaten came three days after Downs produced a fired-up display of intensity to dispatch second-placed Orlando Pirates 4-1 at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.
Cardoso travelled to Mbombela on the back of seven league wins in succession since his appointment in December, but a lone goal by Kamogelo Sebelebele was enough for Galaxy to secure the three points and move up to fourth place on the standings.
Their 1-0 loss did not disturb the Brazilians' nine-point lead ahead of second-placed Pirates, but the Buccaneers have two games in hand.
The match against Galaxy was Sundowns’ fourth in 10 days after their big wins against Lamontville Golden Arrows (4-0), SuperSport United (3-0) and Orlando Pirates (4-1). Cardoso said such a programme is unfair on players.
“They were on their limit, but it is inhumane to play the fourth match [in 10 days] 72 hours [after the last].”
Cardoso started the loss to Galaxy with his best possible line-up made up of front-line stars including Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile.
“We are happy with the players we have — again, I emphasise they gave their best. There is nothing much to say because it was not a matter of not being at the limit [of their effort],” he said.
Cardoso said Galaxy were aggressive on the counterattack.
“This game has nothing to do with the previous one [against Pirates]. We wanted to start strong in the first half.
“We had the energy to deal with their counterattacks, which is difficult because they are aggressive.
“In the second half we were low on batteries, It was difficult despite our intention to make good decisions and it was difficult to do things with high levels of fatigue.”
There is little time to rest for Sundowns as they turn attention to the Nedbank Cup last 16, where they take on ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Cardoso took the Rockets setback on the chin and vowed Downs would rebound stronger.
“It is important to recover the players and take them to being in better condition for the weekend. We want the players to recover emotionally from this setback and we will come back stronger for sure.”
MORE:
WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane
PSL postpones Royal AM, Milford cup game ‘to a date to be confirmed’
‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?
Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25
Polokwane to host Bafana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos