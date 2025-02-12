Soccer

‘Inhumane’ to play fourth match in 10 days, 72 hours after last: Cardoso after Rockets bomb Sundowns

Coach started loss to Galaxy with best possible line-up made up of front-line stars

12 February 2025 - 13:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during their 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during their 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questioned the scheduling of the first Betway Premiership defeat his team suffered in his brief tenure, 1-0 to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The tough away game against a side that had gone 13 league and cup matches unbeaten came three days after Downs produced a fired-up display of intensity to dispatch second-placed Orlando Pirates 4-1 at Loftus Stadium on Saturday. 

Cardoso travelled to Mbombela on the back of seven league wins in succession since his appointment in December, but a lone goal by Kamogelo Sebelebele was enough for Galaxy to secure the three points and move up to fourth place on the standings. 

Their 1-0 loss did not disturb the Brazilians' nine-point lead ahead of second-placed Pirates, but the Buccaneers have two games in hand. 

The match against Galaxy was Sundowns’ fourth in 10 days after their big wins against Lamontville Golden Arrows (4-0), SuperSport United (3-0) and Orlando Pirates (4-1). Cardoso said such a programme is unfair on players.

“They were on their limit, but it is inhumane to play the fourth match [in 10 days] 72 hours [after the last].” 

Cardoso started the loss to Galaxy with his best possible line-up made up of front-line stars including Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile. 

“We are happy with the players we have — again, I emphasise they gave their best. There is nothing much to say because it was not a matter of not being at the limit [of their effort],” he said.

Cardoso said Galaxy were aggressive on the counterattack. 

“This game has nothing to do with the previous one [against Pirates]. We wanted to start strong in the first half.

“We had the energy to deal with their counterattacks, which is difficult because they are aggressive.

“In the second half we were low on batteries, It was difficult despite our intention to make good decisions and it was difficult to do things with high levels of fatigue.” 

There is little time to rest for Sundowns as they turn attention to the Nedbank Cup last 16, where they take on ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Cardoso took the Rockets setback on the chin and vowed Downs would rebound stronger.

“It is important to recover the players and take them to being in better condition for the weekend. We want the players to recover emotionally from this setback and we will come back stronger for sure.” 

MORE:

WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane

‘Sense of Knowledge’ says Kaizer Chiefs superstar Khumalo had more drive but Orlando Pirates legend Moloi had more skill
Sport
1 day ago

PSL postpones Royal AM, Milford cup game ‘to a date to be confirmed’

Expectations are that by Saturday the league will have given Milford a bye
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?

Downs have marched to a monstrous 42 points by the 15-game halfway point. Double that and it’s 84
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25

The Brazilians lead with 42 points after 15 matches and Bucs are second with 33, though with a game in hand
Sport
1 day ago

Polokwane to host Bafana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Assurances Peter Mokaba Stadium will be in good condition after surface was damaged during a music concert
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane Soccer
  2. Life-threatening disease was no challenge for Midmar Mile finisher Sport
  3. Breetzke’s historic 150 passes Haynes’ 1978 record, but NZ still beat Proteas Cricket
  4. Mr and Mrs Simbine kick off Akani Simbine Foundation for township kids Sport
  5. Sundowns’ Cardoso, Pirates’ Riveiro agree, still much to play for in 2024-25 Soccer

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...