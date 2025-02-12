Liverpool ready for last battle against Everton at Goodison Park, says Slot

Liverpool are ready for their 122nd and final battle at local rival Everton's Goodison Park, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday, adding that his side are eager to bounce back from their shock FA Cup defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday's Premier League match, originally scheduled for December 7, was postponed due to Storm Darragh. Everton will bid farewell to Goodison Park, first opened in 1892, at the end of this season and move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Liverpool lead the league standings on 56 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal while Everton are 16th with 26.

“I think it's an extra reason the atmosphere will be even better than all the ones before. I haven't been to one before but people tell me at Goodison Park, as at Anfield, it is always a fantastic atmosphere,” Slot said.