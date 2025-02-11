Just when many were expecting Milford to get a walkover in their Nedbank Cup last-16 tie against troubled Royal AM, the PSL has decided to opt for a different route, postponing the fixture “to a date to be confirmed”.
“In light of the latest legal developments, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has no option but to postpone the Nedbank Cup fixture No 21 (Royal AM/ Milford v Sekhukhune United) to a date to be confirmed,'' the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Fixture No 21 has been scheduled for Saturday.
Expectations are that by Saturday the league will have given Milford a bye as Royal have been unfit to honour fixtures, a situation that forced the PSL to indefinitely suspend all their fixtures.
PSL postpones Royal AM, Milford cup game ‘to a date to be confirmed’
Expectations are that by Saturday the league will have given Milford a bye
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
This came amid the club being placed under Sars curatorship due to president Shauwn Mkhize allegedly owing the tax regulator R40m.
The league's statement may suggest it's optimistic that Royal will be able to honour fixtures in the near future.
The North Gauteng High Court last week struck Mkhize's urgent application seeking an order the Sars curator inform the PSL the club is now fit to play off the roll.
Royal last played a game when they lost 3-1 away to TS Galaxy in the league on December 29.
With the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw on Monday (February 17), the league is racing against time to make sure fixture No 21 is settled or risk further inconvenience.
SowetanLIVE
