WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create his own legacy after contract in Spain

Describing himself as a utility fullback, the 14-year-old son of legendary Bafana Bafana defender Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe, Kutlwano Radebe, is determined to forge his own successful football career without being associated with his father's legacy.
A fortnight ago, Kutlwano, a grade 8 pupil at Trinityhouse Centurion High School, signed with Spanish LaLiga 2 club Real Sporting de Gijón's development after impressing during a three-week assessment.
The teenager, who was born in Meadowlands, Soweto, is back in the country to continue with his schooling as he will link up with his new team ahead of the new season in September.
“I know what I am capable of. I know that I am where I am now because of my performances,” Kutlwano told Sowetan.
“If I wasn't a good player, I don't think I would have made it to Gijón, so I want to create my own legacy and be myself without relying on my father's legacy.
“I am a versatile fullback who can play on both flanks and I also play as a winger on both wings. I want to leave my mark in Spain and make sure that most European teams pay attention to African players. In three years' time, I see myself playing for the first team and Bafana.”
Kutlwano said it was only natural for him to idolise his father — who won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil with Bafana, played in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, and had a stellar club career for Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United — for what he achieved in football.
The young player said a current player he looks up to is South Africa youth international Shandre Campbell, who has recently been promoted to Club Brugge's first team, having joined the side's reserves from SuperSport United last year in July.
“Obviously, my father is my role model but apart from him, I am looking up to Shandre.
