Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures

Chiefs’ clash with Chippa, Pirates’ meeting against Baroka and Sundowns’ fixture against Mpheni in focus

13 February 2025 - 16:21
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the 53rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected football analyst Musi Matlaba and former Orlando Pirates defender Abednego Netshodwe. 

Mpanza leads a discussion where Mphahlele, Matlaba and Netshodwe reflect on Mamelodi Sundowns’ 4-1 league win over Pirates at a packed Loftus on Saturday and put the spotlight on the players who impressed, such as Makhehleni Makhaula and Lucas Ribeiro. 

They analyse the Nedbank Cup last-16 round with a focus on Pirates hosting National First Division side Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium and Kaizer Chiefs also at home to Chippa United at FNB Stadium, both on Saturday. 

They also discuss the David vs Goliath clash between Sundowns and Limpopo-based ABC Motsepe side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. 

MORE:

Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint

‘The game was left with about two minutes and when I came back from celebrating he was down already’
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create own legacy after contract in Spain

Kutlwano Radebe, son of Leeds and Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, has signed with the development structure of Real Sporting de Gijón
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane

‘Sense of Knowledge’ says Kaizer Chiefs superstar Khumalo had more drive but Orlando Pirates legend Moloi had more skill
Sport
2 days ago

‘Inhumane’ to play fourth match in 10 days, 72 hours after last: Cardoso after Rockets bomb Sundowns

Coach started the loss to Galaxy with his best possible line-up made up of front-line stars
Sport
1 day ago

PSL postpones Royal AM, Milford cup game ‘to a date to be confirmed’

Expectations are that by Saturday the league will have given Milford a bye
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create own legacy after contract in Spain Soccer
  2. WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane Soccer
  3. Guardiola cannot explain another late collapse in City’s loss against Real Soccer
  4. What a comedown — Galaxy shock Sundowns in Mbombela Soccer
  5. ‘Inhumane’ to play fourth match in 10 days, 72 hours after last: Cardoso after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas