Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint

“About that incident, after I scored I went to celebrate. The game was left with about two minutes and when I came back from celebrating he was down already,” said Lekwane, who is now a South African Football Association Local Football Association coaching instructor in Atteridgeville.
“I didn’t see him, I saw nothing, because after the final whistle I was called to do interviews with [Swallows] coach Mike Mangena. They started with me and he [Mangena] asked me to wait for him to do his interview.
“I only saw what happened on the video. I just heard that Screamer fainted. I got the video after I retired, that’s when I saw him being carried on a stretcher and supporters throwing things at him and it was bad.”
Lekwane took a trip down memory lane on his eventful career in the 1990s, including his opinion that Pirates teammate Teboho Moloi was more skilled than Kaizer Chiefs superstar Doctor Khumalo.
Former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Aubrey “Sense of Knowledge” Lekwane has recounted the events of a night in 1997 at Odi Stadium when his shot collapsed the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala.
Lekwane scored a long-range stunner in the closing stages in a match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows, a story that has become part of South African football folklore.
The former Birds midfielder said he did not see when Tshabalala fainted but this is a legendary story that has followed him since that night in Mabopane, outside Pretoria.
Former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Aubrey Lekwane has taken a trip down memory lane on his eventful career that took him from Atteridgeville to big clubs like Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.
