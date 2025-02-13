Chaotic finish to old-school game perfect derby finale at Goodison

A chaotic end to Wednesday's Merseyside derby, featuring a last-gasp goal and a raft of red cards, provided the perfect conclusion to an old-fashioned tussle between Everton and Liverpool, the last at Goodison Park after 131 years.

Everton captain James Tarkowski equalised deep into stoppage time to earn them a 2-2 Premier League draw against Arne Slot's side.

But it felt like a victory to Everton boss David Moyes and the Toffees faithful, who serenaded their squad long after the final whistle.

“I think the night was made for something to happen,” said Moyes, whose team are unbeaten in their last four league games. “It wasn't the greatest, it wasn't the cleanest game of football you've ever watched, bit scrappy on both sides. It was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback in some ways.

“Mental probably sums it up. A brilliant finish for us, to finish the last Goodison Merseyside derby and score in the last minute is in a way fitting.”