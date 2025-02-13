Chaotic finish to old-school game perfect derby finale at Goodison
Late Tarkowski goal earns Everton draw in emotional derby finale against Liverpool
A chaotic end to Wednesday's Merseyside derby, featuring a last-gasp goal and a raft of red cards, provided the perfect conclusion to an old-fashioned tussle between Everton and Liverpool, the last at Goodison Park after 131 years.
Everton captain James Tarkowski equalised deep into stoppage time to earn them a 2-2 Premier League draw against Arne Slot's side.
But it felt like a victory to Everton boss David Moyes and the Toffees faithful, who serenaded their squad long after the final whistle.
“I think the night was made for something to happen,” said Moyes, whose team are unbeaten in their last four league games. “It wasn't the greatest, it wasn't the cleanest game of football you've ever watched, bit scrappy on both sides. It was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback in some ways.
“Mental probably sums it up. A brilliant finish for us, to finish the last Goodison Merseyside derby and score in the last minute is in a way fitting.”
𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 🤯⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2025
Goodison Park ROARS after the late equaliser 🔊🔊
📺 Stream #EVELIV on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/XQGSzkVpZd
Everton's Beto scored the game's opener in the 11th minute, before Mohamed Salah first set up Alexis Mac Allister's goal in the 16th minute and then scored his own in the 73rd and the league leaders looked poised for victory.
Tarkowski struck a blistering goal into the corner in the 98th minute, sparking bedlam among players and fans. A melee between Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and the Reds' Curtis Jones saw both receive red cards after Jones took umbrage at Doucoure celebrating in front of the Liverpool stands.
Liverpool boss Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown reds, meaning neither were permitted to speak to TV after the game or attend a postgame press conference.
The stadium exploded after a lengthy VAR check for offside allowed Tarkowski's goal to stand.
“The bit after the game, it's not the things you really talk about,” Moyes said. “But the place was boiling hot all night, emotional, incredible atmosphere inside the stadium. The stadium was at fever pitch. You could see what it meant to supporters at the end of the game, the crowd was rocking. It was one of the big nights.”
11': Everton 1 - 0 Liverpool— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2025
16': Everton 1 - 1 Liverpool
We knew the Merseyside Derby was going to deliver some drama 😏⚽
📺 Stream #EVELIV on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/kov40WEBSM
The final derby before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for next season was due to be played in December but was postponed due to Storm Darragh.
The draw, which featured four goals and four red cards, was a fitting finish with neither side able to claim permanent bragging rights — the tally totalling 41 wins apiece at Goodison for the Merseyside rivals with 38 draws.
“I've watched [the goal] about 15 times, I won't lose the image of me volleying that ball into the roof of the net against Liverpool, for sure,” Tarkowski said. “We are leaving this special stadium so a nice memory for everyone going into the future.”
Liverpool, whose single point on Wednesday put them seven clear of second-placed Arsenal atop the Premier League table, have had the upper hand between the two teams of late.
Toffees fans, though, have a sense of humour about their lack of results. One sign in Wednesday's crowd read: “At least an empty [trophy] cabinet is easier to move.”
The draw has Everton 10 points clear of the danger zone in 15th.
The result was a fitting ending with the final tally totalling 41 wins apiece and 38 draws.
Liverpool looked poised for victory when Tarkowski struck in the 98th minute with a blistering shot into the top corner. Scores of fans piled onto the pitch before a lengthy VAR review ruled the goal was onside.
Everton's Beto had the old stadium shaking with his 11th-minute goal, running onto a free kick that Jarrad Branthwaite cleverly slipped into the left side of the box and slotting the ball under the arm of goalkeeper Alisson.
The jubilation lasted all of five minutes as Mac Allister levelled, timing his run perfectly to meet Salah's cross then finishing with a glancing header to the bottom corner.
Both sides had chances in a chaotic match and Salah struck to give Liverpool the lead in the 73rd minute against the run of play. Everton struggled to clear and Branthwaite headed Curtis Jones' shot into the path of Salah, who slammed the ball in.
Reuters