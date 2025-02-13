Coach Nabi admits Kaizer Chiefs have underperformed

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admits the team has underperformed this season in terms of the points they have accumulated.

The coach said Chiefs' inability to turn dominance in many matches into more points was a failing. He said he does not quite have “the material” in his squad for better results and highlighted making do without a specialist left-back.

Speaking as Amakhosi prepared for their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Nabi admitted Amakhosi's inconsistency has been a large part of their problem.

Chiefs are in sixth place in the Betway Premiership with 25 points from 17 matches having won seven, lost six and drawn four of their matches.

They are rank outsiders to still challenge for the league, where Mamelodi Sundowns (42 points from 16 games) and Orlando Pirates (33 from 14) are pacesetters.