Coach Nabi admits Kaizer Chiefs have underperformed
‘We should have won more points because there were games in our control’
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admits the team has underperformed this season in terms of the points they have accumulated.
The coach said Chiefs' inability to turn dominance in many matches into more points was a failing. He said he does not quite have “the material” in his squad for better results and highlighted making do without a specialist left-back.
Speaking as Amakhosi prepared for their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Nabi admitted Amakhosi's inconsistency has been a large part of their problem.
Chiefs are in sixth place in the Betway Premiership with 25 points from 17 matches having won seven, lost six and drawn four of their matches.
They are rank outsiders to still challenge for the league, where Mamelodi Sundowns (42 points from 16 games) and Orlando Pirates (33 from 14) are pacesetters.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi admits the campaign could have been better so far.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 13, 2025
WATCH more ➡️ https://t.co/9NFKUbVrag pic.twitter.com/TBig7SmBdH
The Nedbank Cup is Chiefs' only genuine remaining hope of winning a trophy, to avoid the ignominy of going to a decade without a trophy.
“In terms of results, we should have done better,” Nabi admitted through translator and assistant coach Cedric Kaze.
“We feel there are points that were in our hands but we dropped them. We should have won more points at this stage because there were some games that were in our control and we should have done better to get those three points.
“So, in terms of points we should be having more than we are having right now.”
Nabi has repeatedly spoken about the project of awakening the sleeping giant, and trusting in the coaches' process in that mission, and insists Chiefs are still on track but they need time.
“About the project, there are a lot of things like building team and tactical culture and working on everyday behaviour in and out of the team. Every time there is an opportunity in the transfer window, we will try to strengthen the team.
“We feel we are not consistent and we should have had a left-back that is a specialist in his position. The one we have, [centraback Thatayaone Ditlhokwe] has been played out of position, even though he plays well, we wanted to try him to see how he does.
“Overall, we believe that going to the end of the season, we are in the right space and with the right ingredients to do something. In the majority of the games, I chose to play my model game to correspond with the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs where we are offensive. But I don’t have all the material for this type of football, I don’t have.”
Nabi's said his ambitions for the rest of the season are targeting any position that will come with continental football next season.
“We will push for maximum finish and try to qualify for Caf — it is not easy but I want to put this in the heads of the players, for them to know they have the capacity and confidence.”