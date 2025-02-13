‘Not an easy place to come’: Bayern survive late pressure in win at Celtic

Bayern Munich scored either side of half time through Michael Olise and Harry Kane but had to endure late pressure from hosts Celtic before securing a 2-1 victory in their Champions League playoff first leg on Wednesday.

Olise's stunning shot in the 45th minute put the German side in front at Celtic Park in Glasgow and Kane doubled the lead with a 49th-minute volley at the far post.

Celtic, who put the ball in the net with Nicolas Kuehn, but had the effort ruled offside in the very first minute of the game, cut the deficit in the 79th minute thanks to Daizen Maeda's close-range header to inject late drama into the match.

“There were definitely areas in the game in which we could have done better and we'll need to improve for next week, but overall we scored at the right times,” England striker Kane said.

“They put us under pressure at the end and we had to stay strong, which we did. Whenever you win a game like this, you're always pleased because it's not an easy place to come.”