‘Not an easy place to come’: Bayern survive late pressure in win at Celtic
Feyenoord profit from goalkeeping error to edge Milan, Benfica beat 10-man Monaco
Bayern Munich scored either side of half time through Michael Olise and Harry Kane but had to endure late pressure from hosts Celtic before securing a 2-1 victory in their Champions League playoff first leg on Wednesday.
Olise's stunning shot in the 45th minute put the German side in front at Celtic Park in Glasgow and Kane doubled the lead with a 49th-minute volley at the far post.
Celtic, who put the ball in the net with Nicolas Kuehn, but had the effort ruled offside in the very first minute of the game, cut the deficit in the 79th minute thanks to Daizen Maeda's close-range header to inject late drama into the match.
“There were definitely areas in the game in which we could have done better and we'll need to improve for next week, but overall we scored at the right times,” England striker Kane said.
“They put us under pressure at the end and we had to stay strong, which we did. Whenever you win a game like this, you're always pleased because it's not an easy place to come.”
45' Feyenoord 1 - 0 AC Milan— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2025
𝟒𝟓' 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝟎 - 𝟏 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡
44' AS Monaco 0 -0 Benfica
Michael Olise launches a half-time rocket 😲🚀
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/bPEzavay40
The visitors, bidding to reach this year's final to be played in their own Allianz Arena in Munich, had close to 70% possession in the first half but struggled with Celtic's disciplined backline.
Bayern did have a chance through Kane but it took a superb effort from Olise to break the deadlock on the stroke of halftime.
The attacking midfielder controlled a deep cross from Dayot Upamecano, cut in and hammered an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
They struck again four minutes after the restart when Kane was left completely unmarked at the far post to volley in straight from a Joshua Kimmich corner.
Kane's goal made him the first English player to score 60 goals in Uefa club competitions.
55' Feyenoord 1 - 0 AC Milan— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 12, 2025
56' 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝟎 - 𝟏 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡
56' AS Monaco 0 -0 Benfica
This decision may spark a lot of debate 👀
📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/eorQk1LHgv
Bayern were lucky not to concede a penalty in the 57th minute after Upamecano stepped on Arne Engels' foot in the box, the referee deciding against a spot-kick after a lengthy VAR review.
The hosts came close in the 74th when Neuer was beaten to the ball by Maeda but the Japanese player's shot rolled parallel to the empty goal before being cleared. He did better a few minutes later, nodding in from close range to pull a goal back.
Bayern defended well as Celtic poured forward, and they needed a fine save from Neuer in stoppage time to hold on to victory ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Munich to decide a place in the round of 16.
Also on Wednesday night, a goalkeeping howler handed Feyenoord a 1-0 home win over AC Milan in an action-packed first leg at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, just two days after the Dutch club fired their coach.
Igor Paixao scored the game’s only goal after three minutes when his speculative effort from the left flank skidded with pace off the wet surface and slipped through the gloves of the diving Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
It was a shot that should have been a routine save for the France international, but the error gave Feyenoord a dream start and set the tone for a virtuoso performance from Paixao.
The Brazilian winger was at the heart of Feyenoord’s attacking enterprise as the home side showed no ill effects from the shock decision to fire coach Brian Priske on Monday.
Benfica took a big step towards the last 16 with a 1-0 victory at 10-man Monaco.
Vangelis Pavlidis scored the only goal early in the second half just before Moatasem al-Musrati was shown a red card after a second booking.
Benfica prevailed 3-2 at Louis II Stadium in their previous encounter in the league phase last November and they maintained their unbeaten record against the principality side in European competitions.
The return leg will be played next Tuesday with a spot against Barcelona or Liverpool going to the winners.
Reuters