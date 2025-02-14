Emerging Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza must fight for his place in the star-studded defence.
Khoza, 20, started the campaign as a regular but was dropped to the bench for the past two matches against Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy with coach Miguel Cardoso preferring the experience of Lucas Suarez.
Sundowns' defence is teeming with quality players such as Grant Kekana, Kegan Johannes, Thapelo Morena, Suarez, Mosa Lebusa and Mothobi Mvala.
“Malibongwe has been having a wonderful season but we must remember this is his first full professional season,” said Cardoso.
Sundowns coach Cardoso says young defender Malibongwe Khoza must be protected
“He became important for us because he showed the right level whenever he was called for duty. We are happy with his development, we trust him a lot and we know he is an asset.”
Cardoso added there is competition in central defence with Bafana Bafana defender Mvala still out injured but expected to return to action in the coming weeks.
“He is an asset we must protect in certain moments and that’s what is happening. It is also clear that competition is tight in that position and we will have Mvala joining the group and he will increase the level of competition.
“It was not only Malibongwe who stayed out of the past match. Lebusa also played several games with us well and we are happy with their performance.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures
“Malibongwe will come back to the team so he can be competitive all the time, we are happy with him, he is important for the club and South African football.
“We continue to work hard with him to make sure he is strong in the future. That will come from the learning process that he gets from the coaches and from teammates.
“He has good examples on his side about what it takes to play in that position. He will get strong and he is an important player.”
