Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

This was that sort of evening where it all came together beautifully for coach Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs.

They played terrific attacking football that is liked by their multitudes of supporters to brush aside Chippa United 3-0 and advance to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage.

With players like Gaston Sirino, Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi relentless on the attack, they produced one of their best performances of their inconsistent season.

This victory, secured through goals by Sirino, a penalty from Inácio Miguel and one in the closing stages from Mmodi, meant Amakhosi remained on course to their first piece of silverware in ten years.

Miguel’s penalty was because Nwabali brought down Mmodi in the box in a desperate attempt to save the ball.

They will join Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Durban City, Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch and in the quarterfinal draw on Monday where they will be one of the teams to avoid on the evidence of this performance.