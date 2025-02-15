Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
This was that sort of evening where it all came together beautifully for coach Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs.
They played terrific attacking football that is liked by their multitudes of supporters to brush aside Chippa United 3-0 and advance to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage.
With players like Gaston Sirino, Glody Lilepo and Pule Mmodi relentless on the attack, they produced one of their best performances of their inconsistent season.
This victory, secured through goals by Sirino, a penalty from Inácio Miguel and one in the closing stages from Mmodi, meant Amakhosi remained on course to their first piece of silverware in ten years.
Miguel’s penalty was because Nwabali brought down Mmodi in the box in a desperate attempt to save the ball.
They will join Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Durban City, Marumo Gallants, Stellenbosch and in the quarterfinal draw on Monday where they will be one of the teams to avoid on the evidence of this performance.
Before Miguel converted the penalty after 77 minutes, there was tension inside FNB Stadium as they had a slender 1-0 lead and United were coming strongly for the equaliser.
Gallant United made this match competitive but they were let down by their own limitations.
Nabi made only two changes to the team that beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in the league last week with Happy Mashiane replacing Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has moved to Libyan giants Al-Ittihad in defence.
In the heart of the midfield, Nabi went with Samkelo Zwane, who replaced suspended Yusuf Maart, to play alongside Thabo Cele, Mmodi , Sirino and Lilepo.
According to Nabi’s plan, Zwane and Cele performed the defensive duties while Sirino offered the creative element and Pule and Lilepo offered width on the sides and it worked.
For the visiting coach Thabo September, he also made only two changes to the team that lost their last match to TS Galaxy in the league with Giovanni Philander and Sephelo Baloni coming in for Azola Ntsabo and Sirgio Kammies.
Chiefs got off to a good start as they made their intentions clear by threatening United with a few early attacks from Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris who could not find the opening.
The early attacks had the United central defensive duo of Thabo Makhele and Thabng Malaoa working overtime as the team found it difficult to settle in the game.
Chiefs opened the scoring in the 13th minute following a delightful attacking move that saw Reeve Frosler deliver a dangerous cross from the right wing into the box that found Sirino.
The Uruguayan attacker did not make any mistake as he hit the ball first time and with enough ferocity to rattle the top corner and gave United goalkeeper Stanley no chance.
There were chances created at both ends after Sirino’s goal but the most notable was by Philander whose long-range stunner forced a diving save out of Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma just before the break.
At the beginning of the second half, September introduced veteran Andile Jali to solidify the midfield but he could not influence the match as Chefs scored two more goals from Miguel and Mmodi.
There was an interested spectator at FNB Stadium in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who will soon be announcing the squad to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho in Polokwane and Benin away from home next month.
The other interested spectator was SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt who was on a scouting mission as they will visit Amakhosi at the venue on Tuesday in what should be another interesting match.