Mabasa's hat-trick helps Bucs beat Baroka In Nedbank Cup
Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after a Tshegofatso Mabasa’s hat trick took them to the last 8 of the Nedbank Cup – a cup the Buccaneers will make history if they win for the third successive year.
Playing against a Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Baroka FC, Pirates were expected to go through, but more importantly, to use this game as a recovery from their 4-1 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in the league in Pretoria last week.
The Sea Robbers bounced back with a 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Ahead of the game, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro insisted that Pirates were still in the running to defend the Nedbank and cannot be ruled out of the Betway Premiership where they trail champions Sundowns by nine points with two games in hand.
The Bucs were also using this game in preparation for the resumption of the Caf Champions League where they’re already in the quarterfinals and will know their next opponents after the draw in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.
Mabasa started his scoring spree in the 30th minute after Deon Hotto cut open the defence of the visitors before laying the pass for the gangling striker to tap in.
On the stroke of half-time Mabasa completed his brace, this time finishing off a great move that ended with playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi providing a clinical assist.
Pirates continued to press for more goals after the interval and Mabasa was not done yet as registered his hat trick in the 63rd minute, firing a cracker just inside the area after another great move that involved Relebohile Mofokeng and Maswanganyi who provided a second assist.
That Pirates conceded was down them putting their foot off the pedal and Kabelo Dlamini was forced to commit a foul just outside the area. Substitute Sydney Malivha beat Sipho Chaine with a well-taken direct free-kick 15 minutes from time.
Baroka finished this match a better team and should they take this performance to their Championship campaign they should find themselves among the teams chasing promotion by the end of the season as they’re sitting on eighth spot and 12 points behind leaders Durban City.
For Riveiro this victory is a huge boost ahead of returning to the league with a trip to Durban coming on Wednesday where they visit Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium.