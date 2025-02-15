Mabasa's hat-trick helps Bucs beat Baroka In Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after a Tshegofatso Mabasa’s hat trick took them to the last 8 of the Nedbank Cup – a cup the Buccaneers will make history if they win for the third successive year.

Playing against a Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Baroka FC, Pirates were expected to go through, but more importantly, to use this game as a recovery from their 4-1 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in the league in Pretoria last week.

The Sea Robbers bounced back with a 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro insisted that Pirates were still in the running to defend the Nedbank and cannot be ruled out of the Betway Premiership where they trail champions Sundowns by nine points with two games in hand.

The Bucs were also using this game in preparation for the resumption of the Caf Champions League where they’re already in the quarterfinals and will know their next opponents after the draw in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Mabasa started his scoring spree in the 30th minute after Deon Hotto cut open the defence of the visitors before laying the pass for the gangling striker to tap in.