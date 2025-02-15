Makeshift striker Merino bags brace as Arsenal beat Leicester

Midfielder Mikel Merino scored two late goals to keep Arsenal's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, after the Spaniard was thrust into a makeshift centre-forward role by his club’s injury crisis up front.

Arsenal move to 53 points from their 25 matches, four behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more, while Leicester remain in the relegation zone with 17 points from their 25 fixtures this season.

Substitute Merino rose to head in teenager Ethan Nwaneri’s cross from the right in the 81st minute, before tapping home unmarked at the back post when Leandro Trossard’s inviting ball picked him out six minutes later.

"(Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta) told me I would come on as a striker and to make sure I play to my strengths. It is the first time in my career that I play in that position," Merino told TNT.

"Today was a tough game, we knew coming to play this team battling relegation it would be. But games like today are really good for the squad."

Merino said his goals have helped him save some face at home.

"I forgot to get my wife something for Valentine's Day, so this (brace) goes to her ... I think she will appreciate this more than a rose or some chocolates," he added.