Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, making an emphatic statement in his first start since arriving at the club last month.

James McAtee added a late strike for Pep Guardiola's side who climbed to fourth place in the standings on 44 points, while Newcastle slipped to seventh on 41.