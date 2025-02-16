Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns dismiss Mpheni to reach Nedbank quarters

Tashreeq Matthews scores a backheel beauty and becomes Downs’ eighth red card of the season

16 February 2025 - 17:22
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tashreeq Matthews celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium Pretoria on Sunday.
Tashreeq Matthews celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 last 16 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews (eighth minute) and Bathusi Aubaas (27th). They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch FC, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday's quarterfinal draw. 

Sundowns were always expected to go through against the ABC Motsepe side and used the match to bounce back from their 0-1 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

Not surprisingly given the number of matches Downs are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start, resting his big guns for their league game against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Players like Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile came on from the bench.

Despite such changes, Sundowns had no trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them the lead with a superb backheel finish after he was picked by Sales in the penalty box.

Sundowns increased their lead through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.

Home Defenders did get into advanced areas a few times, but did not trouble Onyango in Downs' goal. They did come close in added time of the opening half as they hit the woodwork after a defensive error by Sundowns.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures

Chiefs’ clash with Chippa, Pirates’ meeting against Baroka and Sundowns’ fixture against Mpheni in focus
Sport
3 days ago

Masandawana were relatively comfortable heading into the break as they took a 2-0 lead. The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.

The red card was Sundowns' eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas (twice), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.

Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but did not create enough opportunities.

The visitors had their moments in the second half after Downs were reduced to 10 men, finishing the match the stronger side but failed to convert chances.

READ MORE

‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’

The former Bafana Bafana coach was admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital with a serious bladder infection last month
Sport
4 hours ago

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa

‘I wouldn’t say this was the best game since the beginning of the season,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
6 hours ago

Mabasa's hat-trick helps Bucs beat Baroka In Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after Tshegofatso Mabasa’s hat-trick on Saturday took them to the last ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

This was that sort of evening where it all came together beautifully for coach Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint Soccer
  2. Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  3. Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat Soccer
  4. Thatayaone Ditlhokwe leaves Chiefs for Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Soccer
  5. Kwabiya primed to pounce against Amakhosi in Nedbank Cup clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Broken Rage - Official Trailer 2025
Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME