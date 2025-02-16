Soccer

Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola

While all the pregame talk on Haaland and Isak, Marmoush stole the show with his first career hat-trick

16 February 2025 - 09:25 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their Premier League win against Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their Premier League win against Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said newcomer Omar Marmoush's hat-trick on Saturday did not surprise him after the dazzling season the 26-year-old striker had been having in the Bundesliga.

While all the pregame talk had been about City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Alexander Isak, two of the league's most scintillating goalscorers, Marmoush stole the show, bagging the first hat-trick of his career in City's 4-0 Premier League thrashing of the Newcastle United.

“We knew it,” Guardiola said of the striker signed last month from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m.

“So in Germany, in Frankfurt, he made a good number [of goals]. Against Orient [City's 2-1 FA Cup win last Saturday], had three clear chances, could not score. So we knew sooner or later, the dynamic in the group was good and the performance was good, he could show what he is.

“Hopefully he can handle the compliments.”

Even more impressive was that the Egyptian bagged his hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes, making his mark in England after scoring 15 Bundesliga goals already this season, to sit second behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in the German scoring chart.

Asked how Marmoush so seamlessly hit the ground running at City, Guardiola said: “Listen, it's simple, the answer — when you play well, everyone adapts quickly.

“When [the team doesn't] play well, you need time. It's a guy who likes to attack space to help to create. But when we play in the way we played today, everyone is better.”

Marmoush said his first goal in the 19th minute, a lob over the head of the onrushing Martin Dubravka, was his favourite.

“Looking at the replay [of the first goal], I was celebrating and feeling extremely happy,” said Marmoush, who tucked the match ball under his arm after the final whistle.

“Thank God for scoring the hat-trick and that we won. That's the most important thing.”

City keeper Ederson made history with that goal. His long chipped pass to Marmoush gave him more assists — six — than any other goalkeeper in Premier League in history.

“We need the pass, we need the movement, we need many things, and today we have it,” Guardiola said.

There were some tense moments when Haaland went down grimacing and holding his knee late in the game. He was able to walk off the pitch, and Guardiola did not sound concerned that it was a serious injury.

“When he was down everyone was scared, but he got up and he walked smiling like always,” Guardiola said. “I didn't speak with him. I didn't speak with the doctors. But if the doctors didn't come with bad news, hopefully he'll be fine.”

City have little time to rest on Saturday's success as they clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League playoff, with Guardiola's side trailing 3-2 from the first game.

Reuters

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Makeshift striker Merino bags brace as Arsenal beat Leicester

Midfielder Mikel Merino scored two late goals to keep Arsenal's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca could not hide his frustration after his rudderless side were thumped 3-0 away by Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday as they ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create own legacy after contract in Spain

Kutlwano Radebe, son of Leeds and Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, has signed with the development structure of Real Sporting de Gijón
Sport
3 days ago

‘Not an easy place to come’: Bayern survive late pressure in win at Celtic

Feyenoord profit from goalkeeping error to edge Milan, Benfica beat 10-man Monaco
Sport
3 days ago

Chaotic finish to old-school game perfect derby finale at Goodison

Late Tarkowski goal earns Everton draw in emotional derby finale against Liverpool
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint Soccer
  2. Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  3. Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat Soccer
  4. Thatayaone Ditlhokwe leaves Chiefs for Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Soccer
  5. Kwabiya primed to pounce against Amakhosi in Nedbank Cup clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Broken Rage - Official Trailer 2025
Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME