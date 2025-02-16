Soccer

‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’

16 February 2025 - 13:48
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba during the South African Hall of Fame induction dinner at Montecasino Ballroom in Johannesburg in November 2024.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba  during the South African Hall of Fame induction dinner at Montecasino Ballroom in Johannesburg in November 2024.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Bafana Bafana coach and Orlando Pirates legend Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has been discharged from hospital having fully recovered from a serious bladder infection.

Mashaba, 74, was admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park due to difficulty urinating on January 25, discharged on January 26 and readmitted on January 27 with a swollen tongue that was closing his airways.

“Yes he’s been discharged,” Sithembele Khala, who has been acting as a spokesperson for the Mashaba family, said.

Asked if the coach has been given the all-clear on his health issues, Khala said: “He’s completely fine. He was walking and in a jubilant mood and completely recovered.”

There had been concerns raised by Khala in interviews over the standard of treatment Mashaba received at public hospital Helen Joseph early on, including an assertion the coach was left “sitting there without seeing a doctor for a day or two”.

These were reported to have improved after a visit to the coach by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for sport Matome Chiloane, and later South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, on February 4, after which Mashaba was moved to a private ward.

Khala said the coach left the hospital ultimately happy with the treatment he received.

“After the visits by the premier and MEC, followed by the Safa president they shifted him to a different ward, a private ward, but they also said it was out of security consideration because then people were coming to the hospital wanting to see him.

“They also increased the security on that floor. But he was put in a far better ward then before.

“By the end he was quite satisfied.”

READ MORE

Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public hospital

Premier Lesufi visits Helen Joseph after reports Orlando Pirates legend did not receive the best treatment
Sport
1 week ago

Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Radebe and Tovey also among inductees in ceremony to include ‘guests from across sports, entertainment and government’
Sport
3 months ago

‘Bra Stan’ laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery

South African football lovers from all walks of life packed the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Thursday morning to bid farewell for ...
Sport
7 months ago

Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa

‘I wouldn’t say this was the best game since the beginning of the season,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

This was that sort of evening where it all came together beautifully for coach Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
19 hours ago

Mabasa's hat-trick helps Bucs beat Baroka In Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after Tshegofatso Mabasa’s hat-trick on Saturday took them to the last ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint Soccer
  2. Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  3. Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat Soccer
  4. Thatayaone Ditlhokwe leaves Chiefs for Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Soccer
  5. Kwabiya primed to pounce against Amakhosi in Nedbank Cup clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Broken Rage - Official Trailer 2025
Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME