“He can run fast and repeat the runs again and again, playing 90 minutes every two, three days, [and] he's 35. He's a true professional and he knows how to take care of himself
“His life is fully dedicated to the game and that's why hopefully he can continue at this level for a long time.”
Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows next in their Betway Premiership fixture at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday (7.30pm). The Buccaneers will be without suspended Kabelo Dlamini.
Pirates will learn their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal opponents when the draw is conducted at SuperSport Randburg Studios on Monday (starts 6pm).
Jose Riveiro lauds Pirates’ Deon Hotto, playing some of his best football at 35
Namibian international ‘a true professional’, says Bucs boss
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has never been the one to praise individuals.
However, after Saturday's 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 victory over Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium, the Spaniard could not help it as he showered winger or left-back Deon Hotto with praise for still going strong and playing perhaps his best football at 35.
Hotto, arguably the most consistent Pirates player this season, put in another splendid display on Saturday. The Namibian ace provided an assist for Tshegofatso Mabasa's first goal as the striker went on to net two more to complete his second hat-trick of the season.
Mabasa has netted 42 times for the Sea Robbers, surging closer to the club record of 52 goals by Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi.
“I think there are two components when you get players like Deon. You're forcing me to speak about one individual? I showed you [the media] from the beginning [that he doesn't talk about individuals],” Riveiro said of Hotto, who boasts six goals and six assists in all competitions this season.
“In this case, we have many players with fantastic genetic and conditioning capacities. Deon is one of them. Everybody can see it, obviously.
