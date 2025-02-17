Soccer

We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs

Not since 1973-74 have United lost 12 of their opening 25 games in a top-flight season

17 February 2025 - 10:11 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee reacts after missing a chance to score in thneir Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee reacts after missing a chance to score in thneir Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insists there is no running away from the club's plight after they suffered a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday — their 12th defeat in 25 Premier League games this season.

The Portuguese has now lost eight of his 14 league games in charge with United down in 15th place in the table.

Not since 1973-74 have United lost 12 of their opening 25 games in a top-flight season and while they look far enough away from the bottom three to avoid the same fate as that team and get relegated, the gloom is deepening at Old Trafford.

“What you see guys and what you discuss every week, I also see. I have a lot of problems, my job is so, so hard here. But I stick with my beliefs,” Amorim told Sky Sports in his post-match interview in north London.

“You grow and you learn a lot of things. We just need to face it and not run away, that is my feeling. Today will hurt, it is a tough pain to lose so many games, but then you can change things in a week.”

The problems are stacking up for Amorim who suffered a big injury blow in the build-up to the game with news that the versatile Amad Diallo, the one bright spot this season, will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

United's starting line-up at Tottenham was low on top quality with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte also absent from midfield because of injury while the substitutes bench featured eight players aged 19 or under.

Of those only Chido Obi was given a brief appearance, coming on in the 90th minute to replace the tiring Casemiro.

“We have young kids and we have to work with the young kids. We were not expecting so many injuries in one week. These things happen. Let's focus on the next game,” he said.

While injuries, and United failing to strengthen their squad in the January window, can be used in mitigation for Amorim's continued struggle to turn around United's slide, defender Matthijs de Ligt said there could be no excuses.

“We still had a starting eleven with first-team players. It's no excuse. It's not nice when you lose five players in one week, but that's part of football, part of life,” he said.

“I believe you have to deserve fortune. At the moment, apparently we don't deserve it. I don't believe in fortune coming out of nowhere.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Liverpool edge past Wolves to go seven points clear at top

Diaz and Salah put Reds 2-0 up in first half, Wolves threaten comeback after brilliant Cunha strike
Sport
16 hours ago

Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola

While all the pregame talk on Haaland and Isak, Marmoush stole the show with his first career hat-trick
Sport
1 day ago

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Makeshift striker Merino bags brace as Arsenal beat Leicester

Midfielder Mikel Merino scored two late goals to keep Arsenal's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca could not hide his frustration after his rudderless side were thumped 3-0 away by Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday as they ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns dismiss Mpheni to reach Nedbank quarters Soccer
  3. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  4. Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  5. ‘Too early to speak about titles’: Pirates coach Riveiro after Sundowns drop ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross