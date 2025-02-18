Bayern boss Kompany hopeful Kane will be fit play against ‘dangerous’ Celtic

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was absent in training but head coach Vincent Kompany played down fears of a serious injury and was hopeful he would be available for Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg clash against Celtic at the Allianz Arena.

The six-time European champions put themselves in the driving seat by securing a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg in Glasgow last Wednesday.

The 31-year-old England captain, who has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the German giants this season, suffered a facial injury in their 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

“It's nothing bad for Harry, but we have very little time to recover. Sometimes you need an extra day, but we'll see how Harry feels tomorrow morning. I assume it's nothing bad,” Kompany said on Monday.