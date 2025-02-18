Soccer

Bayern boss Kompany hopeful Kane will be fit play against ‘dangerous’ Celtic

18 February 2025 - 09:29 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in their Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Saturday.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in their Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Heiko Becker

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was absent in training but head coach Vincent Kompany played down fears of a serious injury and was hopeful he would be available for Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg clash against Celtic at the Allianz Arena.

The six-time European champions put themselves in the driving seat by securing a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg in Glasgow last Wednesday.

The 31-year-old England captain, who has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the German giants this season, suffered a facial injury in their 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

“It's nothing bad for Harry, but we have very little time to recover. Sometimes you need an extra day, but we'll see how Harry feels tomorrow morning. I assume it's nothing bad,” Kompany said on Monday.

Kompany expects a tough outing against Celtic, who sit top of the Scottish Premiership.

“Tomorrow will be an important game for us and the whole club. We are very strong at home. I have seen a lot of Celtic's games — they have done very well in the Champions League so far and can always be dangerous,” the Belgian said.

“We won at Celtic Park and then got an important point in Leverkusen. It's a good opportunity to do something well again in these six days, which have been very busy. When the results are right, you have that little bit of extra strength, and that should help us tomorrow.”

On Saturday Bayern had to survive some relentless pressing from champions and second-placed Leverkusen to escape with a draw in their top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash and maintain their eight-point advantage at the summit.

“We have never experienced anything like what happened against Leverkusen, where we had to defend so much,” attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala said.

“It was a good experience — something like that had to happen at some point. We can take that with us into the upcoming games.

“The mood in the team is positive. We didn't have our best day in Leverkusen — and still didn't lose, which is a good sign for the whole team. There is a lot we can do better, but the team spirit, the ability to fight, to keep a clean sheet, is something we need if we want to go far.

“It won't be an easy game [against Celtic]. We saw what it was like in Glasgow. We have to prepare well, make sure we are fresh and mentally ready.

“We have to be playing at 100%, not let up and start strong right away — and we hope that we win.” 

Uefa Champions League, knockout playoffs, second leg fixtures

(SA times)

Tuesday:

  • AC Milan v Feyenoord (7.45pm)
  • Atalanta v Club Brugge (10pm)
  • Bayern Munich v Celtic (10pm)
  • SL Benfica v Monaco (10pm)

Wednesday:

  • Dortmund v Sporting CP (7.45pm)
  • PSV Eindhoven v Juventus (10pm)
  • Paris Saint-Germain v Brest (10pm)
  • Real Madrid v Manchester City (10pm)

Reuters

READ MORE

We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs

The Portuguese has lost eight of his 14 league games in charge with United down in 15th place in the table
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool edge past Wolves to go seven points clear at top

Diaz and Salah put Reds 2-0 up in first half, Wolves threaten comeback after brilliant Cunha strike
Sport
1 day ago

Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola

While all the pregame talk on Haaland and Isak, Marmoush stole the show with his first career hat-trick
Sport
2 days ago

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Makeshift striker Merino bags brace as Arsenal beat Leicester

Midfielder Mikel Merino scored two late goals to keep Arsenal's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  2. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs not yet half the team I want to see: Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  4. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  5. We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

Could European troops in Ukraine be part of a peace deal? | BBC Newscast
2025 JAC T9