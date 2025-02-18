Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs aim to keep ‘positive vibes’ going with third win in a row

‘Having our fans in the stadium pushes us to not give up and give our best and continue playing good football’

18 February 2025 - 13:43
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma celebrates one of their goals in their Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has lauded the role their supporters have played in spurring on the battling team in recent games.

Chiefs host SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

They do this having shown signs of life with a rare two wins in succession. Amakhosi edged tough Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in their league match at Athlone Stadium on February 7 and followed that up with Saturday's impressive 3-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 dismissal of Chippa United at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs pulled in a decent crowd for one of their best displays of the season against the Chilli Boys and the supporters created an electrifying atmosphere, helping power Amakhosi to victory.

“We've been playing good football and the supporters are getting back to the stadium and that's what we need,” Bvuma said.

"Having our fans in the stadium pushes us to give more, it pushes us to not give up and give our best and continue playing good football.

“Our supporters should continue to support us as they saw we managed to push through in the Chippa game and won convincingly because of their support. We need them more than ever now, going into the last part of the season.”

Bvuma cautioned “big team” SuperSport, under hugely experienced coach Gavin Hunt, cannot be taken lightly. Even so, the keeper suggested Chiefs were focused on what they could offer rather than paying too much attention to Matsatsantsa's strengths.

“SuperSport are a big team. We know what they are capable of - they also have a good coach in Gavin.

"We know it's not going to be an easy game but I believe we've prepared well as a team. I feel we need to focus more on ourselves as that has been working well for us.”

Bvuma said the two wins in a row have lifted Chiefs' spirits.

“It's positive vibes in the changing room because we are a bit higher up on the log and also now we are in the Nedbank Cup last eight, which is a motivation for us to keep working hard. We know we didn't start the season well but the aim now is to finish on a high.”

Chiefs are in sixth place in the Premiership on 25 points from 17 games, while SuperSport are battling in 12th position (17 from 17).

While Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart returns from suspension, fellow midfielder Samkelo Zwane will miss Tuesday's game due to suspension.

SowetanLIVE

