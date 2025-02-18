Nurković and Saile on target as SuperSport butcher Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs attackers Samir Nurković and Christian Saile came back to haunt their former club, helping SuperSport United complete a double over 10-man Amakhosi with a 4-1 Betway Premiership butchering at a wet FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The duo benefited from the lax Chiefs defence that has led to the club conceding a whopping 23 goals, the second-most in the league, in 18 league matches, having only managed three clean sheets.

Gaston Sirino's 69th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence added to Chiefs' woes on a miserable night where Nurković gave SuperSport the third-minute lead and Glody Lilepo equalised (30th) before goals by Saile (32nd), Ghampani Lungu (63rd) and Siphesihle Ndlovu (83rd) made for a rout.

Matsatsantsa started brightly with Nurković tapping in Lungu's cross from the right flank where Chiefs left-back Bradley Cross was nowhere near the Zimbabwean as he squared the ball. Amakhosi's central pairing of Rushwin Dortley and Inácio Miguel were caught ball-watching as the Serbian striker scored his second league goal of the season for SuperSport.