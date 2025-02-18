Soccer

Tshegofatso Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates scoring record

18 February 2025 - 11:31
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates one of his goals in his hat-trick in his team's 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

There may still be some way to go, but Tshegofatso Mabasa has set his sights on Orlando Pirates' goalscoring record.

Mabasa, 28, scored a hat-trick in Bucs' 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions. 

Those three goals placed saw Mabasa move into second place on Bucs' all-time scoring list, surpassing Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, who the striker was level with on 41 goals before the Baroka match. That leaves Mabasa 14 shy of midfield legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi's club record (58, according to Bucs' website).

Mabasa, who can add to his tally when Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Betway Premiership clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm), said he would cherish writing his name in the club’s history books.

“As a striker, I pride myself with the chances I score and being able to leave a legacy at this club would be something really great for me,” he said after Pirates were pitted against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw in Randburg on Monday evening

“Pirates being the club I supported from a very young age, it would really mean a lot to me and it is something I am chasing.” 

On their cup meeting with SuperSport, Mabasa said though Pirates have beaten Matsatsantsa twice this season — 3-1 in extra time of their MTN8 quarterfinal in August and 2-0 at home in the league in October — it will be a different ball game this time around. 

MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess

There were many questions around the protracted court saga and league’s approval of the purchase of Celtic in 2021
Sport
7 hours ago

“We know there is no easy team in the last eight of a cup competition. At the end of the day whoever wants it more will be the team that goes through to the next round. 

“We have played them twice already this season and we have managed to beat them. But we know this is going to be a completely different game but the boys and the coaches will be ready and hopefully we can go all the way to defend the title.” 

Bucs' midweek match Against Arrows will be followed by hosting Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they continue to chase Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Pirates have 33 points from 14 games, nine behind Downs (42 from 16) but with two games in hand.

