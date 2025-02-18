Tshegofatso Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates scoring record

There may still be some way to go, but Tshegofatso Mabasa has set his sights on Orlando Pirates' goalscoring record.

Mabasa, 28, scored a hat-trick in Bucs' 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to take his tally to 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions.

Those three goals placed saw Mabasa move into second place on Bucs' all-time scoring list, surpassing Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, who the striker was level with on 41 goals before the Baroka match. That leaves Mabasa 14 shy of midfield legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi's club record (58, according to Bucs' website).