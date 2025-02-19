Arrows v Pirates match abandoned because of incessant rains
The Betway Premiership match between league-chasing Orlando Pirates and Lamontville Golden Arrows scheduled for 7.30pm at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammardsale, outside Durban on Wednesday was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.
This was after torrential rains in the coastal city. The match, according to the officials, will be rescheduled by the Premier Soccer League to a date to be confirmed.
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates is abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch 🚨— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 19, 2025
Pirates (33 points from 14 games) were looking to close the gap between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (43 from 17) who were facing Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.
Their match against Abafana Bes'thende not going ahead means Pirates will now be three games behind Sundowns.
Arrows are in 11th place having collected 20 points from 15 matches.