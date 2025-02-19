Soccer

Arrows v Pirates match abandoned because of incessant rains

19 February 2025 - 20:04
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Lamontville Golden Arrows technical staff member attempts to clear water off the field after heavy rain on the field ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday. The match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
A Lamontville Golden Arrows technical staff member attempts to clear water off the field after heavy rain on the field ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday. The match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Betway Premiership match between league-chasing Orlando Pirates and Lamontville Golden Arrows scheduled for 7.30pm at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammardsale, outside Durban on Wednesday was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

This was after torrential rains in the coastal city. The match, according to the officials, will be rescheduled by the Premier Soccer League to a date to be confirmed.

Pirates (33 points from 14 games) were looking to close the gap between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (43 from 17) who were facing Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

Their match against Abafana Bes'thende not going ahead means Pirates will now be three games behind Sundowns.

Arrows are in 11th place having collected 20 points from 15 matches. 

READ MORE

Royal players told to be ready for action as club shoots down sale reports: source

Plenty of question marks for PSL over best course of action as KZN club’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty
Sport
10 hours ago

‘A special one’: Jayden Adams’ youth coach sees big future for Sundowns’ bright new star

‘He is the master of space and he has an amazing first touch and ability for passing of the ball,’ says Evangelos Vellios
Sport
17 hours ago

MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess

There were many questions around the protracted court saga and league’s approval of the purchase of Celtic in 2021
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi blames fatigue for Kaizer Chiefs’ embarrassing loss against SuperSport

‘I can’t give excuses all the time but I believe there's an excuse,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
9 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Opponents for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns also decided in draw in Randburg
Sport
2 days ago

Tshegofatso Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates scoring record

Big centre-forward’s hat-trick in Bucs’ Nedbank Cup win against Baroka took his tally to 44 goals
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Spain federation says refs sickened by abuse after Bellingham red card Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Caster Semenya bows out of the international stage Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs aim to keep ‘positive vibes’ going with third win in a row Soccer
  5. Tshegofatso Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates scoring record Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994