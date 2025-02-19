Bayern display against Celtic hampered by schedule, says Kompany

Bayern Munich's busy match schedule affected their performance in their 1-1 draw against Celtic on Tuesday, coach Vincent Kompany said after the German hosts needed a stoppage-time equaliser to squeeze through to the Champions League round of 16.

Bayern qualified 3-2 on aggregate in their playoff but only after struggling against the Scots, who had the better chances and took the lead in the 63rd minute through Nicolas Kuehn, a former Bayern reserve player.

The hosts needed a last-gasp goal from Alphonso Davies to seal their spot in the next round after last week's 2-1 victory in Glasgow.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern were in Celtic last week before travelling to reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday for the Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash where they played out a goalless draw.

“We always talked about how many matches we have in six days,” Kompany said. “It is simple. The first half could have been better, the second half was good. We had chances and could have scored more goals.