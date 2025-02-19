Bayern display against Celtic hampered by schedule, says Kompany
Benfica see off Monaco in thriller, Feyenoord reach Champions League last 16 with draw at Milan, Brugge get past Atalanta
Bayern Munich's busy match schedule affected their performance in their 1-1 draw against Celtic on Tuesday, coach Vincent Kompany said after the German hosts needed a stoppage-time equaliser to squeeze through to the Champions League round of 16.
Bayern qualified 3-2 on aggregate in their playoff but only after struggling against the Scots, who had the better chances and took the lead in the 63rd minute through Nicolas Kuehn, a former Bayern reserve player.
The hosts needed a last-gasp goal from Alphonso Davies to seal their spot in the next round after last week's 2-1 victory in Glasgow.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern were in Celtic last week before travelling to reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday for the Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash where they played out a goalless draw.
“We always talked about how many matches we have in six days,” Kompany said. “It is simple. The first half could have been better, the second half was good. We had chances and could have scored more goals.
“It is not easy to get through such a programme. You have to see it in this context. Our goal is for performance and results to match, starting Sunday.”
Bayern, who have an eight-point lead over second-placed Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, could be without Harry Kane on Sunday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, who are five points further back in third, with the striker taken off at halftime.
“We were in Glasgow on Wednesday. Then Leverkusen. Big energy output. It is normal after the second game to take an extra day to recover,” Kompany said, adding that Kane's knock to the face in the game at Leverkusen had not been serious.
“He [Kane] gave the thumbs up this morning. But during the game he felt like he was wasn't fully able to help the team. We did not want to take the extra risk. How long or if he is injured, I still don't know.”
Davies snatched a last-gasp equaliser at Allianz Arena in Munich, scoring in stoppage time after Nicolas Kuehn, a former Bayern reserve player, put the visitors ahead after 63 minutes.
The Bavarians were made to sweat from the start, though they did hit the woodwork through Kane on the stroke of half time.
But it was Celtic who scored when Kuehn slotted home after two defensive errors by the hosts.
The Bundesliga leaders had to wait for Davies's late equaliser on the rebound after keeper Kasper Schmeichel stopped a Leon Goretzka header to earn progression.
Also on Tuesday night, Feyenoord came from behind to draw 1-1 at AC Milan thanks to a goal from substitute Julian Carranza on Tuesday to earn a 2-1 aggregate playoff win, with the hosts having Theo Hernandez sent off.
Santiago Gimenez put Milan in front against his former club to bring the home side level on aggregate in the opening minute of the second leg but despite creating plenty of chances they were unable to take the overall lead before the break.
Hernandez was dismissed after picking up a second booking six minutes into the second half for simulation and in the 73rd Carranza headed in the equaliser for Feyenoord to stun the San Siro and send the Italian club out of the competition.
Feyenoord will meet either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the last 16, with their opponents to be decided in Friday's draw.
Benfica held determined AS Monaco to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling second leg of their playoff for a 4-3 aggregate win that earned the hosts a place in the competition's last 16.
Benfica, who had a one-goal advantage from the first leg, went up 1-0 in the 22nd minute through a close-range strike by winger Kerem Akturkoglu after a fine pass from Vangelis Pavlidis.
But Monaco had the hosts on the ropes for much of the match and midfielder Takumi Minamino equalised with a simple finish 10 minutes later before Eliesse Ben Seghir put them in front after the break with a stunning first-time shot inside the right post.
Benfica were then awarded a penalty and Pavlidis coolly converted from the spot to make it 2-2 before Monaco substitute George Ilenikhena and Benfica's Orkun Kokcu added a goal each late on.
Teenager Chemsdine Talbi scored an early double as Club Brugge stormed into a three-goal lead before holding off a second-half onslaught for a 3-1 away win over Atalanta, making for a 5-2 aggregate victory.
Atalanta’s elimination added to a calamitous night for Italian football, after Milan’s exit.
Reuters