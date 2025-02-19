Mamelodi Sundowns explode late in Bloem to quell gallant Marumo

Even when Mamelodi Sundowns cannot get into full stride or find themselves well harassed, as Marumo Gallants did on Wednesday night, their player power and moments of individual class still often secure the Brazilians crucial victories.

That was the case at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein as, in a Betway Premiership match where Gallants at one stage seemed capable of earning a point, Downs exploded late to secure a 3-1 win that extended the seven-time successive champions' lead to 12 points.

Orlando Pirates were unable to keep the gap closer as their match against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bloemfontein was also wet and cold but the rain held off enough to allow a fast-paced, exiting game where big Ivorian striker Sede Junior Dion put Gallants ahead against the run of play in the 37th minute.