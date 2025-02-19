Pep ‘doesn’t think they have a 1% chance’: Ancelotti gets Real on mind games

“He doesn't think they have a 1% chance of advancing and neither do we think we are 99% favourites. We have a small advantage due to what we did at Manchester and we have to use it in our favour.

“Learning to play with the advantage is a psychological issue and it is difficult to deal with it. I could come here and say that we have no advantage and will play as if we were 0-0, but it's nonsense and nobody would believe me.

“What you can control is the attitude of the team and ensure we play the same game as a week ago because it went well for us. But you can't forget that you have the advantage.”

After Real Madrid lodged a letter of complaint against LaLiga's referees after what they considered to be a number of unfair decisions, Ancelotti said the Champions League had fewer controversial calls, though he still had issues with VAR.