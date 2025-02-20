In the 54th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thuso Phala and football analyst Musi Matlaba.
Mpanza leads a discussion on the ongoing saga involving Royal AM and the South African Revenue Service.
The panellists shared their opinions on unfolding events at Pirates regarding absentee midfielder Monnapule Saleng, who has not featured much for the club this season.
Phala said Saleng’s representatives should advise the player to focus on working hard at training, though he may not be happy at the club for unknown reasons. The former winger, who also turned out for SuperSport United, said Betway Premiership title-chasing Pirates “will be there with or without Saleng”.
They also reflected on the exciting Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw where the big three of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs have again been kept apart.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala
Royal AM saga and Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns’ fortunes in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw also on the agenda
