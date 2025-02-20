Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala

Royal AM saga and Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns’ fortunes in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw also on the agenda

20 February 2025 - 10:47 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In the 54th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thuso Phala and football analyst Musi Matlaba. 

Mpanza leads a discussion on the ongoing saga involving Royal AM and the South African Revenue Service. 

The panellists shared their opinions on unfolding events at Pirates regarding absentee midfielder Monnapule Saleng, who has not featured much for the club this season.

Phala said Saleng’s representatives should advise the player to focus on working hard at training, though he may not be happy at the club for unknown reasons. The former winger, who also turned out for SuperSport United, said Betway Premiership title-chasing Pirates “will be there with or without Saleng”.

They also reflected on the exciting Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw where the big three of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs have again been kept apart. 

READ MORE:

‘Yes, my coach – why not?’: When Mngqithi and Sundowns called, Rayners jumped

Happy footballers make good footballers — and the Bafana Bafana striker is living his best life at Chloorkop
Sport
10 hours ago

‘A special one’: Jayden Adams’ youth coach sees big future for Sundowns’ bright new star

‘He is the master of space and he has an amazing first touch and ability for passing of the ball,’ says Evangelos Vellios
Sport
1 day ago

MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess

There were many questions around the protracted court saga and league’s approval of the purchase of Celtic in 2021
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns explode late in Bloem to quell gallant Marumo

Win for the Brazilians tainted by their ninth red card of the season, with Denis Onyango sent off
Sport
16 hours ago

Arrows v Pirates match abandoned because of incessant rain in Durban

Their game against Abafana Bes'thende not going ahead means Bucs will now be three games behind Sundowns
Sport
18 hours ago

Royal players told to be ready for action as club shoots down sale reports: source

Plenty of question marks for PSL over best course of action as KZN club’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi blames fatigue for Kaizer Chiefs’ embarrassing loss against SuperSport

‘I can’t give excuses all the time but I believe there's an excuse,’ says Amakhosi coach
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal players told to be ready for action as club shoots down sale reports: ... Soccer
  2. Absence of world’s leading fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions ... Cricket
  3. Nurković and Saile on target as SuperSport butcher Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Arrows v Pirates match abandoned because of incessant rain in Durban Soccer
  5. Nabi blames fatigue for Kaizer Chiefs’ embarrassing loss against SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS