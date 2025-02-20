Soccer

Draw done: Pirates, Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents

Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso pitted against his old team, who he steered to last season’s final

20 February 2025 - 17:36 By Marc Strydom
Tebogo Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns fouls Makhehlene Makhaula of Orlando Pirates in their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on February 8.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia and Orlando Pirates were drawn to clash against MC Alger of Algeria in the 2024-25 Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

The draw, held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, pitted Downs coach Miguel Cardoso against his old team. The Portuguese steered Esperance to last season's final, where they lost 1-0 against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns, who finished second in their group, have arguably the tougher draw of the two South African quarterfinalists.

Esperance finished top of group D on 13 points on goal difference on their head to head matches from second-placed Egyptian side Pyramids FC (also 13).

The Tunisian club have won their league 33 times and the Champions League on four occasions, most recently in 2018 and 2019.

Bucs' opponents MC Alger finished second in group A on nine points to Al Hilal of Sudan (10). They have won the Algerian league eight times and the Champions League once, way back in 1976.

Pirates and Sundowns had differing group campaigns in 2024-25.

The Buccaneers, making their first appearance in the group stage since 2018-19, went unbeaten making their first progression past the round robin phase since reaching the 2013 Champions League final.

In just their second group stage since 2013, coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs ended top of group C with 14 points, above Al Ahly (10), Algeria's CR Belouizdad (nine) and Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast (one).

Pirates won the tournament — then called the African Cup of Champions Clubs — in 1995.

‘Yes, my coach – why not?’: When Mngqithi and Sundowns called, Rayners jumped

Happy footballers make good footballers — and the Bafana Bafana striker is living his best life at Chloorkop
Sport
14 hours ago

Sundowns, the 2016 Champions League winners and perennial group and knockout stage competitors since then, had a tougher time in group B, where an opening draw against minnows AS Maniema Union of Democratic Republic of Congo put the Brazilians under pressure.

Starting the group under Manqoba Mngqithi and ending under Cardoso, who arrived to take charge of the club in December, Sundowns placed second on nine points, a point behind AS FAR Rabat of Morocco, and above Raja Casablanca (eight), also of Morocco, and Union (three).

The other quarters see Al Ahly meet Al Hilal of Sudan and another Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, up against AS FAR Rabat of Morocco.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Stellenbosch FC were drawn to meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in their quarterfinal.

2024-25 Caf Champions League quarterfinal draw

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Al Hilal (Sudan)

Pyramids FC (Egypt) v AS FAR Rabat (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) v Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

MC Alger (Algeria) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

