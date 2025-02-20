Mbappé can reach Ronaldo’s level, Ancelotti says after hat-trick buries City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on his striker Kylian Mbappé after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that took the Champions League holders into the last 16.

Ancelotti said Mbappé had the potential to reach the same level as club great Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Real's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games for the 15-times Champions League winners.

“He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

“Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappé is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable.”

Mbappé, who scored 256 goals in 308 appearances over six years at Paris St Germain, said he did not care about being the top scorer if it did not lead to silverware.