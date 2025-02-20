Slot unhappy as Liverpool miss chance to go 10 points clear

Liverpool manager Arne Slot would have signed up for being eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with 12 games left of his first season in charge but he could not hide his frustration after a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Victory would have sent his team 10 points clear of Arsenal having played one game more but his side dropped points for the second time in three games to leave the door slightly ajar.

“Not so happy to be honest. I think if you look back at the game, we created far more chances then them,” Slot told TNT Sports. “I think we did everything we had to do to get a result over here, maybe even a win.”

It was a night of mixed emotions for Liverpool who dominated early on and took the lead in the 28th minute thanks to Mohamed Salah's 24th league goal of the season.