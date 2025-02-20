Soccer

Stellenbosch drawn to meet Zamalek in Confed Cup quarterfinal

Steve Barker’s side will have their work cut out against the Egyptian giants who have plenty of pedigree

20 February 2025 - 16:33
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. File photo
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC have performed admirably to reach the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals but have their work cut out progressing further, having been drawn to face Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The draw was held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Zamalek reached the quarters finishing top of group D on 14 points, ahead of fellow Egyptian outfit Al Masry on nine.

Bitter rivals of fellow Cairo giants Al Ahly as Egypt's top two clubs, Zamalek have plenty of pedigree, with 14 league titles domestically, five wins in the Caf Champions League and two in the Confederation Cup. 

After last season's Premiership heroics, reaching the Confed by finishing third, Stellenbosch had their squad plundered to some extent by bigger clubs and are battling in seventh place this campaign.

The 2025 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal draw.
Image: Confederation of Africa Football

Coach Steve Barker's tough, well-organised outfit have made impressive ground in their first taste of continental football. 

Stellies negotiated past Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs (8-0 on aggregate) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's AS Vita Cup (3-1) in the preliminary rounds.

In the group stage the Cape side finished second in group B on nine points to Morocco's RS Berkane (16), above Angola's Clube Desportivo da Lunda Sul (five) and Mali's Stade Malien (four).

The other quarterfinals see Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast meet Berkane; CS Constantine are pitted against fellow Algerian club USM Alger and Al Masry meet Tanzanian outfit Simba SC.

2024-2025 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal draw

  • Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) vs Zamalek (Egypt)
  • Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)
  • CS Constantine (Algeria) vs USM Alger (Algeria)
  • Al Masry (Egypt) vs Simba SC (Tanzania)

 

