Stellenbosch drawn to meet Zamalek in Confed Cup quarterfinal

Stellenbosch FC have performed admirably to reach the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals but have their work cut out progressing further, having been drawn to face Egyptian giants Zamalek.
The draw was held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.
Zamalek reached the quarters finishing top of group D on 14 points, ahead of fellow Egyptian outfit Al Masry on nine.
Bitter rivals of fellow Cairo giants Al Ahly as Egypt's top two clubs, Zamalek have plenty of pedigree, with 14 league titles domestically, five wins in the Caf Champions League and two in the Confederation Cup.
After last season's Premiership heroics, reaching the Confed by finishing third, Stellenbosch had their squad plundered to some extent by bigger clubs and are battling in seventh place this campaign.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Image: Confederation of Africa Football
Coach Steve Barker's tough, well-organised outfit have made impressive ground in their first taste of continental football.
Stellies negotiated past Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs (8-0 on aggregate) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's AS Vita Cup (3-1) in the preliminary rounds.
In the group stage the Cape side finished second in group B on nine points to Morocco's RS Berkane (16), above Angola's Clube Desportivo da Lunda Sul (five) and Mali's Stade Malien (four).
The other quarterfinals see Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast meet Berkane; CS Constantine are pitted against fellow Algerian club USM Alger and Al Masry meet Tanzanian outfit Simba SC.
