Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is pleased with how her squad, mainly made up of new players who have played for national youth teams, has gone about their business to prepare for a two-legged friendly against Lesotho amid torrential rains in Johannesburg.
In the first friendly, Banyana, who have been in camp since Tuesday, host Lesotho at UJ Soweto Campus Stadium on Saturday (1pm), and on Tuesday (6pm) they host their second match at the same venue.
TS Galaxy goalkeeper Dineo Magagula, Durban City midfielder Okuhle Sithole and Super Strikers forward Mavis Maiacane are among the new faces in the squad to do duty against Mehalalitoe.
"The weather hasn't helped, with pitches waterlogged, but we tried to make the most of things. You can feel the enthusiasm in the players. They're very excited to be here,'' Ellis said before training at UJ's Auckland Park campus on Thursday.
"It's new [that they're in Banyana] for a lot of them. Though they played for under-20 and under-17 national teams and senior Cosafa, they haven't really been with the senior team. I am very excited to have this group. I think there's huge potential."
Desiree Ellis praises attitude of new Banyana players
Coach will use games against Lesotho to broaden pool of players for Wafcon
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Ellis wants to use the two games to broaden the pool of players she can choose from for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), hosted by Morocco from July 5 to 26 and beyond.
Banyana would be eager to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the title after winning the last edition in 2022.
"This is the only time we can look at players because we have a Fifa date in March/April which we want to use with two games. It will be the same in May/June because those are the last Fifa dates [before Wafcon]. This is to add to the core group, whether it's now for Wafcon or after,'' Ellis said.
Ellis admitted the fitness levels of players were not yet up to scratch, but lauded their attitude.
"We mustn't forget [Hollywoodbets Super League and Sasol League] teams are in preseason, so it hasn't been easy but it's been very encouraging to see the attitude has been great.''
