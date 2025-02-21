Fenerbahce sealed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 5-2 aggregate win over Anderlecht, having drawn 2-2 in an interrupted second leg in Belgium on Thursday, while Ajax Amsterdam scraped through against Union Saint-Gilloise.
Former champions Ajax conceded early against the Belgians and had Davy Klaassen sent off before Union scored again to send the tie to extra time.
A Kenneth Taylor penalty for the Dutch side in the 93rd minute was enough for them to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce scored in the fourth minute at Anderlecht, but the players had to leave the pitch because of crowd disturbances.
The match resumed 20 minutes later and ended 2-2, with the Turkish side advancing 5-2 overall.
Fenerbahce, Ajax and Roma advance to Europa League last 16
Image: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images
Czech side Viktoria Plzen beat Hungary's Ferencvaros 3-0 for a 3-1 aggregate victory while Luka Sucic scored twice as Real Sociedad thrashed Midtjylland 5-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.
Earlier, AS Roma progressed with a 3-2 home win over 10-man Porto thanks to a Paulo Dybala double, advancing 4-3 on aggregate.
Galatasaray crashed out to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw.
Steaua Bucharest also advanced with a 2-0 win over PAOK at home, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory while Norway's Bodo/Glimt continued their fairytale run with a 5-2 extra time win over FC Twente to progress 6-4 on aggregate.
REUTERS
