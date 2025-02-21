Soccer

Fenerbahce, Ajax and Roma advance to Europa League last 16

21 February 2025 - 09:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FCSB's South African defender Siyabonga Ngezana and his teammate Stefan Tarnovanu celebrate after winning the Uefa Europa League knockout round play-off 2nd leg match against PAOK FC in Bucharest, Romania.
FCSB's South African defender Siyabonga Ngezana and his teammate Stefan Tarnovanu celebrate after winning the Uefa Europa League knockout round play-off 2nd leg match against PAOK FC in Bucharest, Romania.
Image: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Fenerbahce sealed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 5-2 aggregate win over Anderlecht, having drawn 2-2 in an interrupted second leg in Belgium on Thursday, while Ajax Amsterdam scraped through against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Former champions Ajax conceded early against the Belgians and had Davy Klaassen sent off before Union scored again to send the tie to extra time.

A Kenneth Taylor penalty for the Dutch side in the 93rd minute was enough for them to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce scored in the fourth minute at Anderlecht, but the players had to leave the pitch because of crowd disturbances.

The match resumed 20 minutes later and ended 2-2, with the Turkish side advancing 5-2 overall.

Rwanda says DRC criticism of Arsenal, Bayern, PSG deals threatens regional peace

DRC's foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the three clubs to end their "bloodstained" sponsorship agreements with "Visit Rwanda".
News
20 hours ago

Czech side Viktoria Plzen beat Hungary's Ferencvaros 3-0 for a 3-1 aggregate victory while Luka Sucic scored twice as Real Sociedad thrashed Midtjylland 5-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.

Earlier, AS Roma progressed with a 3-2 home win over 10-man Porto thanks to a Paulo Dybala double, advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

Galatasaray crashed out to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw.

Steaua Bucharest also advanced with a 2-0 win over PAOK at home, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory while Norway's Bodo/Glimt continued their fairytale run with a 5-2 extra time win over FC Twente to progress 6-4 on aggregate.

REUTERS

Spain federation says refs sickened by abuse after Bellingham red card

‘Bellingham has done nothing to be sent off,’ says Real boss Ancelotti as debate ignites on English linguistic nuance
Sport
2 days ago

Maresca blasts 'worst' Chelsea performance after 3-0 Brighton defeat

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca could not hide his frustration after his rudderless side were thumped 3-0 away by Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday as they ...
Sport
6 days ago

Liverpool thrash Spurs to set up League Cup final with Newcastle

Holders Liverpool punched their return ticket to Wembley and a League Cup final against Newcastle United after a 4-0 rout and 4-1 aggregate victory ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie orders probe, discloses boxers’ benevolent fund missing millions Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  3. Absence of world’s leading fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions ... Cricket
  4. Draw done: Pirates, Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala Soccer

Latest Videos

Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS
Eastern Cape SOPA 2025