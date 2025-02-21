It will soon be 1,000 not out for celebrated SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Hunt, who is one of the most successful coaches in South African football with four Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, will register another significant personal milestone of coaching his 1,000th match on Sunday when they host Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Hunt, who has won many domestic cup competitions, is siting on 999 matches under his belt. He has managed 416 wins, 287 draws and 296 losses during an eventful career.
His coaching career started at Hellenic and included stops at Black Leopards, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United, before returning to SuperSport.
Throughout his career, Hunt has worked with some of the best players and was instrumental in the development of attacker Shandre Campbell, who was signed by Club Brugge KV in Belgium last year.
‘He still has a lot to offer’: Daine Klate on coach Gavin Hunt's 1,000th match
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala
One of the best players to have worked with Hunt is former Bafana Bafana winger Daine Klate. They won the four titles together.
Klate, who won three league titles with Hunt at SuperSport and one at Wits, said his former coach still has a lot to offer and it is unfair for people to dismiss him because of his team’s struggles this season.
“I think it [criticism] is exaggerated. When I look at the modern game, it is more about the technical team than the individual coach. There is more structure, more people with roles and responsibilities,” he said.
“Coach Gavin has a world of experience and that is one thing you can’t buy. I don’t think he is going to get out of the game soon. He can go on for as long as he likes.
“SuperSport have been unlucky with injuries this season. I believe he has a lot to offer. He can impart of lot of knowledge and produce a lot of players.”
Riveiro gets his wish as Pirates avoid Sundowns in Champions League draw
Klate said when Hunt arrived at SuperSport, he took his game to another level.
“He enhanced my career because when he joined SuperSport United we started winning league titles and my game went to another level. We had lots of fights but they were for the good of the team and I was close to him.
“He is the type of coach who will have a go at you because he wants a reaction. When he doesn’t speak to you, you know you are in trouble. It is better if he shouts at me than ignores me.
“He contributed a lot to my career and not only in football but in life. I learnt a lot from him. To coach in 1,000 matches doesn’t happen that often. If it was easy, anybody would do it — and I can only say congratulations to him.
“We have had a lot of drinks together after matches. He is that type of guy you can have a beer with and have a proper discussion about anything. He is an easygoing guy. When he was in PE [Gqeberha], we spent a lot of time together and he is a down-to-earth guy.”
