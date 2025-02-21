Soccer

Monnapule Saleng named in Bafana squad

21 February 2025 - 21:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng included in Bafana Bafana's Chan squad.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has included Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng in his African Nations Championship (Chan) squad. 

The makeshift Bafana squad, that is made up of some players who are not active at their clubs, will take on Egypt in back-to-back Chan first-round qualifiers scheduled to take place between February28 and March 9. 

Saleng, who has only featured in three league matches for Pirates this season, has been in the headlines over the past few days with reports of a dispute with his club. 

Some of the experienced players in the squad are Jody February, Bongani Sam, Sammy Seabi, Sammy Seabi, Neo Maema, Jamie Webber, Athenkosi Mcaba and Saleng. 

There are also exciting youngsters like Aiden McCarthy, Azola Tshobeni, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Bilal Baloyi who will be looking to make an impression for the national team. 

Full Squad: Samukelo Xulu (SuperSport United), Jody February (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphamandla Gumede (Orlando Pirates), Aiden McCarthy (Kaizer Chiefs), Bilal Baloyi (SuperSport United), Yandisa Mfolozi (SuperSport United), Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Nduduzo Mhlongo (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Sam (Kaizer Chiefs), Sammy Seabi (Unattached), Azola Tshobeni (Orlando Pirates), Neo Maema (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanga Madiba (Orlando Pirates), Kutlwano Letlhaku (Mamelodi Sundowns), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Donay Jansen (SuperSport United), Keletso Sifama (Sekhukhune United), Tendamudzimu Matodzi (SuperSport United), Jamie Webber (Sekhukhune United) 

