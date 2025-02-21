“I didn't want to pick Pirates because that is much more beautiful for the competition to have a national game, but we make it internationally. So they were two teams, Esperance and Al Hilal.
Riveiro gets his wish as Pirates avoid Sundowns in Champions League draw
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates can only meet in the final of the 2024-2025 Caf Champions League after the quarterfinals draw which separated the two South African giants on Thursday.
Pirates, winners of their group which included reigning 12-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt, will face MC Alger of Algeria in the last eight while Sundowns were pitted against Esperance of Tunisia, the team that beat them in the semifinals of the same competition last season.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso of Portugal was the coach of Esperance when they denied Sundowns a place in the final where the Tunisians were defeated by Ahly.
Reacting to the draw, Cardoso said: “It was clear that all three teams we could have picked were strong.
Cardoso says refs giving red cards to Mamelodi Sundowns ‘very easily’
“But we should worry about ourselves, worry that we can arrive in the two games and make good games and get the result we want. Our aim is to approach the games in the right way and I believe we can do a nice quarterfinal for sure.”
Champions Ahly were drawn against Al Hilal SC of Sudan while a north African derby between Pyramids of Egypt and AS FAR of Morocco completed the draw conducted in Doha, Qatar.
Going to the draw, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had wished for the South African teams not to meet until the final and his wish will be realised if both sides manage to win their last 8 and semifinal matches.
If Pirates win their match against Alger they'll meet the winner of the clash between Pyramids and AS FAR and they'll play the first leg at home.
Should Sundowns beat Esperance this time around they'll meet Ahly or Al Hilal, with the first semifinal played in South Africa.
Draw done: Pirates, Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents
If Pirates, winners of this cup in 1995, and Sundowns, winners in 2016, go all the way to the final it will the first time South African teams meet in the final of any of the Caf interclub competitions.
While Sundowns will be at home to Esperance in the first leg of their last 8 match, Pirates will have advantage of playing the second leg at home against Alger after they finished on top of their group.
The dates for the last eight:
First leg: April 1
Second leg: April 8
The dates for the semifinals: Yet to be confirmed
Final
First leg: May 24
Second leg: June 1
