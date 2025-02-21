Soccer

Riveiro gets his wish as Pirates avoid Sundowns in Champions League draw

21 February 2025 - 10:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro are happy to have avoided each other in the Champions League quarterfinal stage.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates can only meet in the final of the 2024-2025 Caf Champions League after the quarterfinals draw which separated the two South African giants on Thursday.

Pirates, winners of their group which included reigning 12-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt, will face MC Alger of Algeria in the last eight while Sundowns were pitted against Esperance of Tunisia, the team that beat them in the semifinals of the same competition last season.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso of Portugal was the coach of Esperance when they denied Sundowns a place in the final where the Tunisians were defeated by Ahly.

Reacting to the draw, Cardoso said: “It was clear that all three teams we could have picked were strong.

