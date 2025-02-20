Mogaila is out on bail after he made two court appearances, with the case being postponed to May 19.
We are being supportive: Lehlohonolo Seema explains why he fielded Mogaila
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has explained the reasons behind playing Shaun Mogaila during their 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolchild in Thembisa in October last year.
Mogaila is out on bail after he made two court appearances, with the case being postponed to May 19.
Seema said this is the way to show they support him during his difficult times.
“He is a player that has been registered to us and he had an unfortunate incident and the team gave him support and time to deal with it,” Seema told the media during the post-match press conference.
“Now he is back and we are happy with the first game after a long time. We are happy with the contribution he made and he is the player we know.
“The only thing we are doing is we put that behind our back and then we try to give him support so he can continue working for the team.
“The team has been supporting him. You can see the way he is playing. It was unfortunate, it can happen to any one of us, but he needed support, he needed time which he was given.
“Now it's time for him to go back and try to also clear his mind with something he is doing and let's see. I'm happy with the performance, after a long time, the way he came.”
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala
Mogaila went on to provide an assist for the first goal scored by Andy Boyeli before a Keletso Makgalwa strike and a brace by Linda Mntambo helped the team collect three points.
Etiosa Ighodaro and Elmo Kambindu scored for Usuthu. Seema was also pleased with the result and hopes they will build on the victory when they visit Chippa United on Saturday at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium at 3.30pm.
“Credit must go to the players because we knew how they would come and we tried to stop them,” he said.
“I think overall the guys did well. You could see the energy and the substitute also brought energy. Credit must go to the club. The players are working hard and we must continue winning our games.”
SowetanLIVE
