Arsenal training with different players up front, not just Merino, says Arteta

Arsenal have been training with different players leading the line and not just midfielder Mikel Merino, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as the club grapples with an injury crisis that has left them without a recognised striker available.

Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the season with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, while wide forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are still recovering from hamstring issues.

Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri are Arteta's only options in attack but Merino came on as a substitute against Leicester City last weekend and grabbed a late brace playing in a striker's role in a crucial 2-0 win.

When asked if he has told Merino he would play as a makeshift striker against West Ham United on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: "No, not to him or to other players. I want the players, when they are on that pitch, taking the initiative.

"We trained the last few weeks with different players. He (Merino) has been one of them, with other players as well."