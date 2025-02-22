Soccer

Arsenal training with different players up front, not just Merino, says Arteta

22 February 2025 - 07:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have been training with different players leading the line and not just midfielder Mikel Merino, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as the club grapples with an injury crisis that has left them without a recognised striker available.

Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the season with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, while wide forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are still recovering from hamstring issues.

Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri are Arteta's only options in attack but Merino came on as a substitute against Leicester City last weekend and grabbed a late brace playing in a striker's role in a crucial 2-0 win.

When asked if he has told Merino he would play as a makeshift striker against West Ham United on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: "No, not to him or to other players. I want the players, when they are on that pitch, taking the initiative.

"We trained the last few weeks with different players. He (Merino) has been one of them, with other players as well."

Slot unhappy as Liverpool miss chance to go 10 points clear

‘I think if you look back at the game, we created far more chances then them’
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal's academy players have also been called up to senior team training in the hope that they can make breakthroughs like Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly did this season.

"We have players training with us now regularly, learning our system and getting very close and obviously we might have to use them. They look ready which is a good thing," Arteta said.

Second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, can cut Liverpool's lead to five points if they beat West Ham while Manchester City could also do them a favour in the title race if they beat the league leaders on Sunday.

"We have to do our job. It's going to be a tough one tomorrow. If we do that we will be looking at that game on Sunday (between Liverpool and City)," Arteta said.

"There are 13 games to go, there is a lot to play. We need to be there. We are very experienced in the Premier League and know how difficult every opponent is."

Rwanda says DRC criticism of Arsenal, Bayern, PSG deals threatens regional peace

DRC's foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the three clubs to end their "bloodstained" sponsorship agreements with "Visit Rwanda".
News
1 day ago

Arteta said defender Ben White is ready to play after a lengthy injury absence but he was unsure if Martinelli and Saka would return ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven in the first week of March.

"I don't know, that's a question for the doctor. They are progressing really well," Arteta said.

"Gabby (Martinelli) is a bit ahead of Bukayo but we will have to see how the boys are feeling and what we are prepared to do."

REUTERS

Mbappé can reach Ronaldo’s level, Ancelotti says after hat-trick buries City

Ruthless PSG humble Brest, PSV need extra time to beat Juventus, Dortmund also into Champions League last 16
Sport
1 day ago

Pep ‘doesn’t think they have a 1% chance’: Ancelotti gets Real on mind games

‘Learning to play with the advantage is a psychological issue and it is difficult to deal with it,’ says Real boss
Sport
2 days ago

Marmoush’s breakout performance was only a matter of time: Guardiola

While all the pregame talk on Haaland and Isak, Marmoush stole the show with his first career hat-trick
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. McKenzie orders probe, discloses boxers’ benevolent fund missing millions Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  3. Absence of world’s leading fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions ... Cricket
  4. Draw done: Pirates, Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS