Soccer

Makeshift Banyana side beat Lesotho in international friendly

22 February 2025 - 15:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana striker Mavis Maiacane is challenged by Thato Mapepesa of Lesotho during their international womens friendly match at UJ, Soweto Campus Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

A makeshift Banyana Banyana side managed a 1-0 win over Lesotho in an international friendly at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus on Saturday afternoon. 

The only goal of the match was from a penalty by Nobahle Mdelwa, who struck a firm shot which flew over the outstretched hands of Lesotho goalkeeper Mamakhabane Makibinyane. 

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is using these friendly matches against neighbours to widen the pool with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) to be hosted by Morocco in July fast approaching. 

Banyana and Lesotho will meet again on Tuesday where both coaches are expected to make more changes and give other players a chance to show what they can do at this level.

