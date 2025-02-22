A makeshift Banyana Banyana side managed a 1-0 win over Lesotho in an international friendly at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus on Saturday afternoon.
The only goal of the match was from a penalty by Nobahle Mdelwa, who struck a firm shot which flew over the outstretched hands of Lesotho goalkeeper Mamakhabane Makibinyane.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is using these friendly matches against neighbours to widen the pool with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) to be hosted by Morocco in July fast approaching.
Banyana and Lesotho will meet again on Tuesday where both coaches are expected to make more changes and give other players a chance to show what they can do at this level.
Makeshift Banyana side beat Lesotho in international friendly
