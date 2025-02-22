Pirates started this match clearly under pressure to win and pushed in their numbers for the opening goal, before the visitors produced a sucker punch following a well-worked transition that ended with Domingo thundering the ball home after receiving a good pass from Prins Tjiueza.
Mosele comes off the bench to keep Pirates in title race
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Goodman Mosele marked his comeback to Orlando Pirates' line-up with a priceless late goal that kept alive the Sea Robbers' hopes of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title.
The grit with which Pirates grinded this victory, coming from behind to beat Cape Town City 2-1, is what they’ll hang out to as they look to remain in the league race against a Sundowns side hellbent on winning this title for the eighth successive time.
Mosele, who returned to Pirates at the start of this season injured from a loan spell at Chippa United, came off the bench to bundle in Relebohile Mofokeng’s corner kick three minutes from time when it looked like Pirates were going to be denied a 12th victory in 15 league games.
Firstly, Pirates had to cancel out Hashim Domingo’s early goal, with Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 67th minute strike — a goal that Pirates had to fight hard to earn and involved another substitute Mohau Nkota delivering a decisive pass to Mabasa who beat Dareen Keet with a low shot for his fifth league goal of the season.
This was the first league match for Pirates after suffering a 4-1 defeat away to Sundowns, their third league loss this season.
Jose Riveiro’s side will look to keep the winning momentum when they visit Marumo Gallants in Free State on Saturday.
Having seen his side grind this result, Riveiro will be hoping to pick another three points against a team battling relegation and will have a new coach after they fired Dan "Dance" Malesela on Friday.
To remain in this race, Pirates will need to find a way to avoid being punished through counters as Domingo’s goal was close to see City completing a double and dealing Pirates’ title chance a huge blow.
But with Mosele’s strike Pirates remain in the hunt not only for the league but the Nedbank Cup, where they face SuperSport United in the last 8, and in the Caf Champions League, where they’ll meet Algerian side MC Alger in the quarterfinals in April.
