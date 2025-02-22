Rested Pirates face CT City, Sundowns host wounded TS Galaxy

Looking ahead to the visit by City, Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said the abandonment of their match against Arrows was a blessing in disguise as it gave players much needed rest.
“We are happy that we had an opportunity to rest our players a bit so that they recover. Our opponents are very difficult, we lost against them in Cape Town but we are well prepared. We know who we are facing and we are prepared to get three points”
City, who have lost their last two matches against Magesi and Chippa United, come to Johannesburg looking to complete a league double over Pirates as they beat them in the first round.
Elsewhere, Sundowns will have revenge on their minds when they host TS Galaxy in what promises to be an exciting encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates return to Betway Premiership action with a tricky clash against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
In their last league outing almost two weeks ago, the Buccaneers were beaten 4-1 by log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and they will be out to get their campaign back on track.
Pirates were not in league action midweek because their match against Golden Arrows was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch in Durban and this let Sundowns open a 12-point gap at the top of the standings.
Sundowns came from a goal down on Wednesday to beat Marumo Gallants, who have since fired coach Dan Malesela and technical director Molefi Ntseki, but the Brazilians have played three more matches than Pirates.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala
Meanwhile, Richards Bay and Stellenbosch played out to a 1-1 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night.
Richards Bay took the lead after two minutes from the effort of Thato Mohlamme but Bafana Bafana defender Fawaaz Basadien equalised from the penalty spot in the second half.
This Weekend’s Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Sekhukhune (3.30pm), Pirates v CT City (3.30pm), Sundowns v TS Galaxy (5.45pm), AmaZulu v Magesi (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Polokwane City (3.30pm), SuperSport v Arrows (5.45pm)
